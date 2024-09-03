Nicole Kidman Sips Champagne in Murderous First Trailer for Netflix’s ‘The Perfect Couple’

Netflix is combining two of television’s great loves — rich people and murder — in the first trailer for “The Perfect Couple.” The six-episode series will premiere on Thursday.

Based on the Elin Hilderbrand novel of the same name, “The Perfect Couple” revolves around Amelia Sacks (Eve Hewson) who is preparing to marry into one of the wealthiest families in Nantucket. Helmed by her famous novelist mother-in-law Greer Garrison Winbury (Nicole Kidman), the event promises to be the most exciting wedding of the season. At least, that’s the case until a dead body appears on the beach. As the investigation begins to look more and more like one of Greer’s novels, secrets are revealed.

“We’ve all been under a considerable amount of stress because of the accident,” Liev Schreiber as family patriarch Tag Winbury says in the Tuesday trailer. As he talks about his stress levels, the camera shows his daughter Abby (Dakota Fanning) lounging by the pool, Tag sharing a beer with his son and the police cleaning up the crime scene as they’re framed by a cheerful sun.

“It’s such a shock and we’re all very upset,” Greer deadpans while applying gloss to her lips.

The trailer then cuts between several more stylized shots of the family enjoying an opulent dinner and dancing. “These people are used to getting whatever they want. The minute they feel they’re losing control, they burn it all down,” police chief Dan Carter (Michael Beach) warns. Watch the full trailer, above.

The rest of the cast includes Billy Howle (“Outlaw King”), Jack Reynor (“Midsommar”), Ishaan Khatter (“A Suitable Boy”), Meghann Fahy (“The White Lotus”), Sam Nivola (“White Noise”), Donna Lynne Champlin (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”), Mia Isaac (“Not Okay”) and Isabelle Adjani (“Possession”).

There will be six hourlong episodes with Susanne Bier, known for her work on “Bird Box,” “The Night Manager” and “The Undoing,” serving as the series’ director and executive producer. Jenna Lamia (“Good Girls,” “Resident Alien”) will serve as showrunner, writer and executive producer. Other EPs include Hilderbrand, Josh Barry and Shawn Levy for 21 Laps Entertainment, Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady for The Jackal Group, and Kidman and Per Saari for Blossom Films.

“The Perfect Couple” premieres Thursday on Netflix.