“The Pike County Murders: A Family Massacre” has set a new record at Oxygen, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

The special event documentary series, which aired Nov. 24-25, averaged 933,000 total viewers across its three episodes, according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day figures. The series has become become Oxygen’s most-watched program since “Aaron Hernandez Uncovered” launched on March, 17, 2018.

After landing on Peacock, the series brought in 259,000 viewers in its first seven days on the streamer, leading “The Pike County Murders: A Family Massacre” to become Oxygen’s most-watched current series on Peacock.

Produced by KT Studios, “The Pike County Murders: A Family Massacre” investigates the brutal murder of eight family members who were executed in four different locations in Ohio by another family they regarded as friends.

The first episode, titled “Bound by Blood,” plunges viewers’ into detectives’ determination to solve the murders as the community mourns. While a motive seems to be hidden, investigators analyze bloody footprints and follow the path to the killer.

By the second installment, “Raised to Kill,” the authorities zero in on the family they believe was behind the violet act — the Wagner’s — who feel the heat of the investigation and begin to undercut one another. Meanwhile, a message from victim Hanna Rhoden sheds light into a possible motive.

The series culminates in the third episode, titled “Power and Control,” which takes viewers into George Wagner’s trial, where a surprising testimony shocks community members and the true motive behind the complex murders is revealed.

Stephanie Lydecker and Catharine Park serve as executive producers for “The Pike County Murders: A Family Massacre.”

Oxygen is currently airing series “Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler,” Saturdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT as well as “Fatal Family Feuds” Saturdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

“The Pike County Murders: A Family Massacre” is now streaming on Peacock.