‘The Real’ Hosts Reflect on Their Impact: ‘There Was Never a Show That Looked Like Us’ (Video)

First, Ellen DeGeneres bid farewell and now “The Real” is the latest daytime television series to call it a day.

In a new clip from the upcoming final episode, hosts Garcelle Beauvais, Adrienne Houghton, Jeannie Mai Jenkins and Loni Love bid farewell to their fans and reflected on the impact they made on daytime TV.

“We have made our mark,” Houghton said in the upcoming finale, which airs Friday, June 3. “I was talking to my mom earlier this morning, she knows this is the farewell show, and she was just telling me like, ‘You guys really did break the mold of daytime television.’ And it’s so crazy when you think of it that way. There was never a show that looked like us.”

“The Real,” which kicked off in 2013 on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication, spanned eight seasons and 1,360 episodes. Over the course of its run, the series continually saw its panel of women tackle timely and topical issues ranging from impactful current events, the personal lives of the hosts, beauty, fashion and relationships.

“We hope that our example, with what we’ve done, can continue,” Love said. “Don’t let this end. Get another show like this together with fabulous women, because we have a whole future of things that we still have to fight for like justice and equality. We can’t be afraid to talk about this.”

Though the final episode serves as an emotional goodbye for the long-running series, the hosts also agreed it was a “celebration” for a show that carved out its own sundry niche amid an avalanche of competition.

“The Real” is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution. Tenia L. Watson is executive producer and David Goldman is co-executive producer.