‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ Season 7 Episode Release Guide

“The Real Housewives of Miami” has returned for Season 7, and the drama continues as the ladies’ friendships are tested in this next chapter.

Here’s Bravo’s official description for Season 7: “’The Real Housewives of Miami’ returns to Bravo and this season loyalty is a luxury as friendships test their furthest limits. Relationship shake-ups spill into the drama by shifting alliances, setting the stage for new and redefined bonds. As families grow and opulence reaches new heights, the sunshine stays strong in the 305. “

“The Real Housewives of Miami” is produced by Purveyors of Pop. Matt Anderson, Nate Green, Cooper Green, Maty Buss, Bill Fritz, James Brangert and Andy Cohen executive produce.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch.

When does “The Real Housewives of Miami” Season 7 premiere?

Season 7 of “The Real Housewives of Miami” premieres on Wednesday, June 11 on Bravo at 6 p.m. PST, and they’ll land on Peacock the following day (Thursday).

Are new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Miami” Season 7 streaming?

Yes, new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Miami” will be available to stream weekly on Peacock on Thursdays, the day after they air on Bravo.

How many episodes of “The Real Housewives of Miami” are in Season 7?

Here’s the episode release schedule for Season 7 of “RHOM” below.

Season 7, Episode 1: “MIA Back in Action” — Wednesday, June 11

Season 7, Episode 2: “Miami Takes Milan” — Wednesday, June 18

Season 7, Episode 3: “Worst Wedding Ever” — Wednesday, June 25

Season 7, Episode 4: “Boogers and Birkins” — Wednesday, July 2

Season 7, Episode 5 — Wednesday, July 9

Season 7, Episode 6 — Wednesday, July 16

Season 7, Episode 7 — Wednesday, July 23

Season 7, Episode 8 — Wednesday, July 30

Season 7, Episode 9 — Wednesday, Aug. 6

Season 7, Episode 10 — Wednesday, Aug. 13

Season 7, Episode 11 — Wednesday, Aug. 20

Season 7, Episode 12 — Wednesday, Aug. 27

Season 7, Episode 13 — Wednesday, Sept. 3

Season 7, Episode 14 — Wednesday, Sept. 10

Season 7, Episode 15 — Wednesday, Sept. 17

Season 7, Episode 16 — Wednesday, Sept. 24

Season 7, Episode 17 — Wednesday, Oct. 1

Season 7, Episode 18 — Wednesday, Oct. 8

Who is in the “The Real Housewives of Miami” Season 7 cast?

Alexia Nepola, Larsa Pippen, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, and Guerdy Abraira have all returned for Season 7 as “wives”, and Marysol Patton, Adriana De Moura and Kiki Barth are back as friends. Joining the fun is new housewife Stephanie Shojaee.

Watch the trailer