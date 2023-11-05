Despite being cut from BravoCon, Ramona Singer appears front and center in the trailer for “The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy.”

The trailer debuted during a panel featuring the rest of the cast: Kelly Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan and Kristen Taekman.

The trailer shows the women traveling to St. Barts and the exact same resort they visited in Season 5 of “The Real Housewives of New York City.”

True to form, Singer complains right off the start, yelling “We’re all starving and we don’t want to eat without you, and it’s 4 o’clock!” at an unidentified castmate. Later, she teases a new beau.

There’s also footage of Bensimon fighting with de Lesseps and Medley, and Morgan brings up the fact that Taekman’s husband was allegedly involved with the infidelity website Ashley Madison.

There’s also a pirate, but it’s apparently not the same costumed casanova that de Lesseps flirted with back in Season 5. During the panel, de Lesseps revealed her Johnny Depp lookalike is now a businessman in Florida.

Singer was removed from the convention lineup earlier this week after a text message, in which she used shorthand for a racial slur, was made public earlier this week.

Andy Cohen addressed Singer’s absence in Vegas, saying, “We already shot ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ — she’s on the show. She’s not here.”

“RHONY Legacy” refers to the original New York cast, as the show underwent a full reboot in Season 14.

“RHONY Legacy” premieres on Peacock on Thursday, Dec. 14. The first three episodes will be available the day of premiere, with new episodes available thereafter on Thursdays.

Watch the trailer above.