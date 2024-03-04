HBO’s new political satire series “The Regime” throws viewers into the chaos of a fictional authoritative regime on the verge of collapse, led by the unstable and ridiculous Chancellor Elena Vernham (Kate Winslet).

Set several years into a transfer of power, “The Regime” centers on Winslet’s chancellor as her life gets turned upside as she turns to corporal Herbert Zubak (Matthias Schoenaerts) as an unlikely confidant. Their companionship leans into the worst of Elena’s impulses, leading the regime to rapidly unravel before their eyes.

For a full breakdown of the key players in “The Regime” — and where you might have seen them before — see below.