HBO’s new political satire series “The Regime” throws viewers into the chaos of a fictional authoritative regime on the verge of collapse, led by the unstable and ridiculous Chancellor Elena Vernham (Kate Winslet).
Set several years into a transfer of power, “The Regime” centers on Winslet’s chancellor as her life gets turned upside as she turns to corporal Herbert Zubak (Matthias Schoenaerts) as an unlikely confidant. Their companionship leans into the worst of Elena’s impulses, leading the regime to rapidly unravel before their eyes.
For a full breakdown of the key players in “The Regime” — and where you might have seen them before — see below.
Kate Winslet as Elena Vernham
Kate Winslet stars as Chancellor Elena Vernham, the populist leader of a contemporary central European regime, whose impulsive decisions get thrown into further instability when she turns to corporal Herbert Zubak as an unlikely confidant.
Winslet is known for her portfolio of classic film and TV roles, including “The Titanic,” “Mare of Easttown,” “Sense and Sensibility,” “Hamlet” and the “Divergent” series, to name a few.
Matthias Schoenaerts as Herbert Zubak
Matthias Schoenaerts stars opposite Winslet as corporal Herbert Zubak, a military officer whose was involved in a tense moment of civil unrest which earned him the nickname, ‘The Butcher.” Zubak is shifted from his usual duties and assigned to monitor the chancellor’s palace, where his twisted relationship with Elena begins.
You might have seen Schoenaerts in “The Danish Girl,” “Rust and Bone,” “Red Sparrow,” “Bullhead” and “Amsterdam.”
Guillaume Gallienne as Nicholas
Guillaume Gallienne plays Nicholas, Elena’s husband whose loyalty to his wife leads him to support her strangest impulses. As Elena and Herbert’s relationship grows, Nicholas raises an eyebrow — though it might be too late to save Elena from Herbert’s influence.
Gallienne has been featured in “Me, Myself and Mum,” “The French Dispatch,” “Marie Antoinette” “Call my Agent!”
Andrea Riseborough as Agnes
Andrea Riseborough plays Agnes, the leader of the palace’s staff and the mother of Oskar, who Elena treats as her pet and occasionally lords over Agnes.
Riseborough is known for her performances in “To Leslie,” “Birdman,” “Possessor,” “Amsterdam” and “Oblivion.”
Martha Plimpton as U.S. Senator Judith Holt
Martha Plimpton assumes the role of U.S. Senator Judith Holt, who visits the chancellor to try to broker a deal on behalf of the U.S.
You might have seen Plimpton in “Younger,” “The Goonies,” “Beautiful Girls” and “The Mosquito Coast.”
Hugh Grant as Edward Keplinger
Hugh Grant guest stars as Edward Keplinger, the former Chancellor and Elena’s defeated political rival.
Grant is best known for his performance in “Love Actually,” “Notting Hill,” “About a Boy,” “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” “The Undoing” and “Wonka.”
Danny Webb as Laskin, David Bamber as Schiff and Henry Goodman as Singer
Danny Webb, David Bamber and Henry Goodman play members of Elena’s cabinet, who buy in to her neuroses to varying degrees.
Webb can be seen in “Robin Hood,” “Redemption” and “Pennyworth,” while Bamber is best known for his performance in “The Bourne Identity,” “Enola Holmes” and “Miss Potter.” You might recognize Goodman from “Taking Woodstock,” “The Saint,” “Golda” and “Tomorrow Morning.”
Leave a Reply