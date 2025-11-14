‘The Rocketeer’ Flies Again With New Comic Series Adapted From Unused Dave Stevens Story | Exclusive

“The Rocketeer” returns.

Created by Dave Stevens, the property was memorably brought to life by Walt Disney Pictures in a 1991 live-action adventure starring Billy Campbell as daredevil pilot Cliff Secord who, in a twist of fate, finds a jet pack and becomes The Rocketeer. And now the character is returning via a new comic book series “The Rocketeer: The Island,” based on a never-published outline by Stevens himself, arriving in comic book stores in February 2026 courtesy of IDW.

Written by John Layman and featuring art by Jacob Edgar, with colors from K.J. Díaz, this new adventure “brings readers back to 1938 as Cliff Secord, a.k.a. The Rocketeer, returns to save Amelia Earhart! But this search and rescue mission brings the fan-favorite hero to a mysterious island that is full of surprises,” according to the official synopsis.

“This Rocketeer project has been coming together for the past few months, and I can’t say enough about how much joy I’m getting every time a new page comes in,” Layman said in a statement. “Playing in Dave Stevens’ world, a retro-world of charm, humor and rocket-fueled adventure, has been an absolute blast. As an artist Stevens was an absolute virtuoso, and I feel like Rocketeer is an all-time classic comic character— he’s always been one of my favorites. IDW, a publisher I’ve already done work for on some of my very favorite comic projects, has given me another fantastic opportunity to get paid while having fun, while allowing me to honor a vision of a comic book hero of mine, and play in a world I’ve loved for decades. Plus, the art and colors by Jacob Edgar and K.J. Díaz are just phenomenal and perfect for the book.”

“It’s a huge honor to be working on ‘The Rocketeer,’ an iconic character with a very high bar to try and live up to, artistically,” Edgar said. “From Dave Stevens himself, to Chris Samnee, Darwyn Cooke, Staz Johnson … It feels like Cliff Secord always gets the greats. I love the tone that John is bringing to our story and I’m always jazzed to be working with K.J Díaz for color. This is a book I would not have guessed I’d ever get to do, but I’m having a blast making it, and I hope that energy comes through in the pages.”

See pages from the book below.

IDW

IDW

IDW

IDW

IDW

IDW

And here are some of the covers for the new series.

IDW

IDW

IDW