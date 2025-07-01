Edgar Wright’s ‘The Running Man’ Trailer Puts Glen Powell in Mortal Jeopardy

“The Running Man” is dashing into theaters soon.

The Edgar Wright-directed adaptation of the Stephen King novel, which stars Glen Powell as a man who becomes embroiled in a killer game show, is headed to theaters on Nov. 7. And we’ve got the very first trailer, which you can watch below.

In the film Powell plays Ben Richards, a contestant on “The Running Man,” a show that sees contestants hunted for sport. (You know, that old chestnut.) Colman Domingo plays the host of the show, while Katy O’Brian and Daniel Ezra play other contestants on the show. Josh Brolin is the show’s producer and Jayme Lawson is Ben’s wife Sheila. The cast also includes Lee Pace, Michael Cera, William H. Macy and Sean Hayes.

It looks, of course, absolutely bonkers, with all the energy and excitement you associate with Wright, whose credits include “Shaun of the Dead” and “Baby Driver,” with all the clever social satire from King’s original novel, first published in 1982 under his Richard Bachman pseudonym.

“The Running Man” was first adapted in 1987, directed by Paul Michael Glaser from a script by Steven E. de Souza. In that film Arnold Schwarzenegger played Ben Richards, in a pumped-up, super-1980’s version of the story. It actually has aged fairly well, with some extremely good, gruesome kills and a wonderful score by “Beverly Hills Cop” composer Harold Faltermeyer.

This new “Running Man” was co-written by Wright and his “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” collaborator Michael Bacall, and features cinematography by Chung Chung-hoon, who shot Wright’s previous feature, 2021’s “Last Night in Soho.”

Wright, who is known for his meticulous shooting and editing, is sprinting towards completion on this one. “The Running Man” started production on November 4, 2024 in England and wrapped on March 28, 2025. That makes “The Running Man” by far the quickest turnaround in Wright’s career. But hey, when the clock is ticking.

