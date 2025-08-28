Wagner Moura Is on the Run in First Trailer for Cannes-Winning ‘The Secret Agent’

“The Secret Agent,” which won Best Director and Best Actor (for Wagner Moura), will hit fall festivals like the Toronto International Film Festival and the New York Film Festival before Neon opens the movie domestically on Nov. 26.

The official synopsis reads: “Brazil, 1977. Marcelo, a technology expert in his early 40s, is on the run. He arrives in Recife during carnival week, hoping to reunite with his son but soon realizes that the city is far from being the non-violent refuge he seeks.”

The new trailer out Thursday, purposefully elliptical, is scored by an Ennio Morricone cue from Salvatore Samperi’s 1968 drama “Come Play With Me” and really sets the stage. Check it out, below.

If you don’t know Brazilian director Kleber Mendonça Filho, he is one of the more exciting filmmakers working today. His last film was a documentary, “Pictures of Ghosts,” about movie theaters in the hometown where he grew up. Before that, he made “Bacurau,” a dazzling genre-bender, with co-writer and co-director Juliano Dornelles.

At this year’s Cannes Film Festival, “The Secret Agent” also won the Art House Cinema Award and the FIPRESCI Prize (before the Palme d’Or was announced, it was hotly tipped as a potential winner) and the movie is expected to be Brazil’s submission for this year’s Academy Awards.

