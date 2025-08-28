‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Sets Fall Season 3 Premiere Date

It turns out #MomTok can survive this after all because “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” will return to Hulu this fall for its third season.

After a cliffhanger ending to Season 2 that raised cheating allegations that split up friendships, the Mormon bread-winning housewives must reassess where their loyalties lie and uncover the truth.

The Hulu original series will return to the streamer on Nov. 13 with all 10 episodes dropping at once. All of the housewives will come back for Season 3, including Taylor Frankie Paul, Demi Engemann, Jen Affleck, Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews, Miranda McWhorter and Whitney Leavitt.

For the first time, the Hulu reality show had a reunion special weeks after the final episode of Season 2 aired. In it, Layla and Whitney’s husband Connor shared vulnerable stories about their own personal lives that weren’t revealed on the show. Demi did not attend, but still managed to control a large chunk of screen time. And one special announcement changed the trajectory of the show and two of the wives’ lives.

“Bachelor” alum Nick Viall announced that Jen and Whitney would both be joining “Dancing With the Stars” for Season 34. The two women will compete on the ballroom dancing competition series, which premieres Sept. 16. The behind-the-scenes of their experience and the drama that it causes will likely be part of the Hulu original’s fourth season.

“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” Season 2 received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program. The series is produced by Jeff Jenkins Productions (“Bling Empire”) in association with 3BMG and Walt Disney Television Alternative. Season 3 executive producers include Jeff Jenkins, Russell Jay-Staglik, Andrea Metz, Elise Chung, Dan Cerny for Jeff Jenkins Productions; Ross Weintraub, Reinout Oerlemans for 3BMG; and Georgia Berger, Lisa Filipelli, Danielle Pistotnik for Select Entertainment.