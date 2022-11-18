‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ Season 2 Cast and Character Guide

The Sex Lives of College Girls season 2 debuts Nov. 17 on HBO Max (HBO Max)
"The Sex Lives of College Girls" is back for Season 2, reuniting Leighton, Whitney, Bela and Kimberly as the roommates tackle new obstacles after returning from Thanksgiving break.
Here's a refresher on who's who as the new season premieres on HBO Max.
Reneé Rapp as Leighton
Renée Rapp returns as Leighton, a confident freshman pursuing Greek Life and masking her math whiz tendencies from the public eye whenever possible. Though she confided in Kimberly last season about being gay, Leighton comes out to her friends and enjoys not having to hide her love life from her school friends.
Rapp is a newcomer to the industry after playing Regina George in the Broadway musical "Mean Girls."
Pauline Chalamet as Kimberly
Pauline Chalamet stars as Kimberly, a naive young women who is starting to get clued into the social dimensions of college after being sheltered in her hometown. After losing her scholarship, Kimberly struggles to raise the money for tuition when she realizes balancing classes, her part-time work and extra work is just not possible.
You might have seen Chalamet in "The King of Staten Island" or in short like "Seasick" and "Adulting."
Amrit Kaur as Bela
Amrit Kaur reprises her role as Bela, a bold comedy nerd who dreams of writing for "SNL." After leaving her dream comedy club in Season 1, Bela is determined to staff her all-female comedy magazine with the best talents the campus has to offer.
Kaur has had roles in "Star Trek: Short Treks," "Kim's Convenience" and "The Bold Type."
Alyah Chanelle Scott as Whitney
Alyah Chanelle Scott stars as Whitney, a soccer player who struggles to find her passion and direction in her sports' off-season.
Scott recently starred in "Reboot."
Ilia Isorelys Paulino as Lila
Ilia Isorelys Paulino plays Lila, Kimberly's co-worker at Sips who teams up with Bela on her all-female comedy magazine.
Paulino has also been in "Me Time" and "Queenpins."
Chris Meyer as Canaan
Chris Meyer returns as Canaan, another one of Kimberly's co-workers who starts a romantic relationship with Whitney. While Whitney has a difficult time finding the right path for her, Canann is confident in his direction and future.
You might recognize Meyer from "Grown-ish," "Tell Me a Story" or "The Fosters."
Lauren "Lolo" Spencer as Jocelyn
Lauren "Lolo" Spencer reprises her role as Jocelyn, the friends' hall mate whose flirting goes overboard sometimes.
Spencer has also had notable roles in "Give Me Liberty" and "Firebuds."
Mitchell Slaggart as Jackson
Season 2 introduces Mitchell Slaggart as Jackson, the friends' neighbor who is a climate refugee who transferred to Essex. Jackson quickly makes an impression on the roommates as sharing a wall with Kimberly sparks some unintended conflict.
Slaggart can also be seen in "Gossip Girl" and "Wish Upon."
Renika Williams as Willow
Renika Williams returns as Willow, Whitney's friend from the soccer team who become a close friend of the whole group. Willow also shows Leighton the ropes to navigating the lesbian community at Essex as she comes out.
You might recognize Williams from "Modern Love," "P-Valley" or "Healing River."