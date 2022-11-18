We've Got Hollywood Covered
‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ Season 2 Cast and Character Guide

Leighton, Whitney, Bela and Kimberly are back at Essex and better than ever

| November 18, 2022 @ 12:56 PM
The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2

The Sex Lives of College Girls season 2 debuts Nov. 17 on HBO Max (HBO Max)

The Sex Lives of College Girls
"The Sex Lives of College Girls" is back for Season 2, reuniting Leighton, Whitney, Bela and Kimberly as the roommates tackle new obstacles after returning from Thanksgiving break.

 

Here's a refresher on who's who as the new season premieres on HBO Max. 

Renee Rapp
Reneé Rapp as Leighton

 

Renée Rapp returns as Leighton, a confident freshman pursuing Greek Life and masking her math whiz tendencies from the public eye whenever possible. Though she confided in Kimberly last season about being gay, Leighton comes out to her friends and enjoys not having to hide her love life from her school friends.  

Rapp is a newcomer to the industry after playing Regina George in the Broadway musical "Mean Girls."

Pauline Chalamet
Pauline Chalamet as Kimberly

Pauline Chalamet stars as Kimberly, a naive young women who is starting to get clued into the social dimensions of college after being sheltered in her hometown. After losing her scholarship, Kimberly struggles to raise the money for tuition when she realizes balancing classes, her part-time work and extra work is just not possible. 

You might have seen Chalamet in "The King of Staten Island" or in short like "Seasick" and "Adulting."

Amrit Kaur
Amrit Kaur as Bela

Amrit Kaur reprises her role as Bela, a bold comedy nerd who dreams of writing for "SNL." After leaving her dream comedy club in Season 1, Bela is determined to staff her all-female comedy magazine with the best talents the campus has to offer.

 

Kaur has had roles in "Star Trek: Short Treks," "Kim's Convenience" and "The Bold Type."

Alyah Chanelle Scott
Alyah Chanelle Scott as Whitney

Alyah Chanelle Scott stars as Whitney, a soccer player who struggles to find her passion and direction in her sports' off-season. 

 

Scott recently starred in "Reboot."  

Ilia Isorelys Paulino
Ilia Isorelys Paulino as Lila

Ilia Isorelys Paulino plays Lila, Kimberly's co-worker at Sips who teams up with Bela on her all-female comedy magazine.

 

Paulino has also been in "Me Time" and "Queenpins."

Chris Meyer
Chris Meyer as Canaan

Chris Meyer returns as Canaan, another one of Kimberly's co-workers who starts a romantic relationship with Whitney. While Whitney has a difficult time finding the right path for her, Canann is confident in his direction and future.

 

You might recognize Meyer from "Grown-ish," "Tell Me a Story" or "The Fosters." 

Lauren 'Lolo' Spencer
Lauren "Lolo" Spencer as Jocelyn

Lauren "Lolo" Spencer reprises her role as Jocelyn, the friends' hall mate whose flirting goes overboard sometimes.

 

Spencer has also had notable roles in "Give Me Liberty" and "Firebuds."

Mitchell Slaggert
Mitchell Slaggart as Jackson

Season 2 introduces Mitchell Slaggart as Jackson, the friends' neighbor who is a climate refugee who transferred to Essex. Jackson quickly makes an impression on the roommates as sharing a wall with Kimberly sparks some unintended conflict.

 

Slaggart can also be seen in "Gossip Girl" and "Wish Upon."

Renika Williams
Renika Williams as Willow

Renika Williams returns as Willow, Whitney's friend from the soccer team who become a close friend of the whole group. Willow also shows Leighton the ropes to navigating the lesbian community at Essex as she comes out.

 

You might recognize Williams from "Modern Love," "P-Valley" or "Healing River."