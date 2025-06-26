David Cronenberg’s ‘The Shrouds’ to Stream on Criterion Channel in July

David Cronenberg’s “The Shrouds,” which premiered at last year’s Cannes Film Festival and debuted in theaters earlier this year, is set to make its streaming debut on July 8 courtesy of the Criterion Channel. A Blu-ray and DVD release will arrive later this year, presumably from Criterion’s Janus Contemporaries imprint.

Additionally, a new installment in Criterion’s “Meet the Filmmakers” video series will debut alongside “The Shrouds” on July 8. Watch a clip from the interview below.

In “The Shrouds,” Vincent Cassel plays Karsh, a tech entrepreneur who, following the death of his beloved wife, invents new technology that allows you to watch your loved one decay in their graves. (They are wrapped in the titular shrouds – a new technology that allows for the viewing to happen.) When Karsh discovers that his graves have been vandalized, it sends him on an odyssey to discover the truth behind who would want the shrouds destroyed – and much, much more.

Co-starring Guy Pearce and Diane Kruger, “The Shrouds” is one of Cronenberg’s very best films. It’s also one of his most personal works, inspired by the loss of his own wife in 2017. The film was initially designed as a multipart Netflix series, but when the streamer passed, it was reconfigured as a feature.

Additionally, there is a “Directed by David Cronenberg” programming block on the Criterion Channel, which includes bona fide classics like “Dead Ringers,” “The Brood,” “Scanners” and “Rabid,” along with deep cuts like his racecar drama “Fast Company” and early works “Crimes of the Future” and “Stereo,” two hour-long curios.