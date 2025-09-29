‘The Simpsons’ Predicted When Its Own Movie Sequel Would Come Out

“The Simpsons” has been known over the years for predicting future events with its jokes — and now it can add the release of its own movie sequel to that list.

On Monday, Disney announced that a second “Simpsons” movie will hit theaters on July 23, 2027, almost 20 years to the day that the first “Simpsons” film was released by 20th Century Fox.

Two months after that film’s 2007 release, the Season 19 premiere episode “He Loves to Fly and He D’ohs” aired with one of Bart’s famous chalkboard gags opening the show as per usual. This time, Bart was seen writing over and over in the classroom, “I will not wait 20 years to make another movie.”

That chalkboard gag was picked up on almost immediately by “Simpsons” fans, who flooded Disney’s announcement post on X with screenshots.

It’s not the only time “The Simpsons” predicted Hollywood’s future. In the 1998 episode “When You Dish Upon a Star,” a shot of the 20th Century Fox lot in Los Angeles showed the studio’s famous logo with a sign that read “A Division of Walt Disney Co.” Twenty-one years later, Disney acquired 20th Century, leading to this follow-up film’s release on Disney’s slate.

“The Simpsons” began its 37th season this past Sunday, with the show’s annual “Treehouse of Horror” Halloween episode set to air on Oct. 19.