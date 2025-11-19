‘The Simpsons’ Stream Comes to All Disney+ Subscribers

Starting Wednesday, all Disney+ subscribers (including those who use the ad-support tier), will gain access to “The Simpsons” Stream, a 24/7 dedicated channel, offering all 35 seasons in chronological order.

According to the official release, all Disney+ subscribers “can now join in the continuous chalk boards, couch gags, and cowabungas with everyone’s favorite family, ‘The Simpsons,’ in a nonstop stream of episodes.”

Disney+ is also home to 2007’s “The Simpsons Movie,” more than 10 shorts featuring the characters, including new shorts tied to the “Fortnite” video game “that preview ‘Fortnite’ gameplay narrative and map updates.”

The Disney+ streams also include ABC News, “newscasts, breaking news, live events, and in-depth special reports through their 24/7 livestream,” and Disney+ Playtime, “which includes all-time favorites for younger viewers.”

Earlier this year, the show as renewed for four additional seasons, consisting of 15 episodes to air on the Fox linear network and two Disney+ specials, bringing the total episode count from 790 to 858. Also earlier this year, a new theatrical “Simpsons Movie” sequel was announced, which will be released on July 23, 2027.