Seth Rogen Explains Why No One From ‘The Studio’ Thanked Sal Saperstein in Their Emmy Acceptance Speeches

“The Studio” took home a record 13 awards at this year’s Emmys — and yet, not one member of the cast or crew thanked Sal Saperstein in their acceptance speech on Sunday, much to the dismay of fans (and Ike Barinholtz). But there was a reason for that, according to Seth Rogen.

Now, in fairness, many of the Apple TV+ series’ wins came on Sept. 6 at the Creative Arts Emmys, which aren’t televised. But on Sunday night, the show picked up a few more trophies, taking home the awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Comedy Series. Still, no Saperstein shoutout.

“It’s our own joke,” Rogen explained to press backstage at the end of the night. “It feels weird to reference your own joke in my opinion.”

At that, Barinholtz cut in and noted he was “very disappointed.”

For those unfamiliar, Episode 8 of “The Studio” sees Rogen’s character Matt Remick and his team head to the Golden Globes. While there, Matt is determined to get a shoutout in Zoë Kravitz’s acceptance speech. Instead, Sal Saperstein (Barinholtz) gets a shoutout in Adam Scott’s acceptance speech, because the two lived together briefly during Scott’s early days in Hollywood.

From there, other celebrities decide to start thanking Sal, even if they don’t know him, turning it into a bit for the night. Even Jean Smart gets in on the gag with a cameo in the episode. It was a joke that many fans hoped and expected to see continued in real life on Sunday.

Dave Franco, who appeared as himself in the series and was among the many guest stars who scored an Emmy nod on the show, even promised to continue the bit if he won the award. But, in the end, it was Bryan Cranston who took home the trophy for that particular category.

“The Studio” is now streaming on Apple TV+.