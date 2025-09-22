‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Matriarchs Unpack Potential Spinoff, Pitch Paris Flashback for Upcoming Movie

This article contains spoilers from the series finale of “The Summer I Turned Pretty.”

Belly and Conrad may have been destined for each other since birth because of their mothers’ everlasting friendship. Though Laurel (Jackie Chung) and Susannah (Rachel Blanchard) brought the two together by happenstance, their love eventually took on a life of its own.

Chung and Blanchard played it coy to TheWrap while discussing whether they were Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah post-finale, with Chung saying her character Laurel would have been happy with either choice for her daughter Belly (Lola Tung).

Blanchard, meanwhile, told TheWrap that Belly contemplating whether or not she and Conrad’s love was real after Susannah’s death was particularly touching for her in the final episode. “It kind of broke my heart,” she said.

The matriarchs also discussed the upcoming “The Summer I Turned Pretty” movie and theorized about a potential Paris flashback for their characters. Though Susannah died from cancer in the Season 2 finale, Blanchard hopes that her character could still make a cameo in the film.

Below, the actresses break down the series finale and speculate the possibility of a spinoff series following their characters’ origin stories.

It’s unclear if Laurel ever found out about Jeremiah cheating on Belly. Do you think Belly ever told Laurel, and what do you think her reaction would be?

Jackie Chung: I don’t think Laurel knows. I don’t think she has heard. I think if she did know, she would have been maybe a little disappointed but would have understood the circumstances. She knows that relationships are messy, and particularly when you’re that age, sometimes you don’t maybe communicate as clearly. I think she would have understood that the circumstances were murky, but that at this point, things have worked out, and everybody is where they need to be.

What do you think Laurel’s reaction to finding out Belly and Conrad got together? Do you think Laurel always wanted Belly with Conrad, or would she have preferred her to find a non-Fisher?

Chung: I really, truly believe Laurel supports Belly in her dream and in her journey to find the right partner. I think if it were a non-Fisher that would have been all right, too. As she watches their relationship develop, if Conrad is a good match for Belly and supports her dreams and is good to her, then Laurel would support it. And if he doesn’t, I think she wouldn’t.

In that final episode, Belly has concerns that she and Conrad wouldn’t have gotten together if it weren’t for Susannah. What was your reaction to seeing that scene play out?

Rachel Blanchard: I thought that scene was really touching, and it kind of broke my heart because you want to know that you’re with the person because it’s who you chose. I loved that she asked that, confronted that and sort of resolved it.

We saw Laurel rekindle things with John, but that didn’t work out. Why do you imagine they broke things off and what do you hope for her future?

I think that Pepcid scene was really seeing Laurel and John fall into these old roles that they had been in before, where he maybe overate something and doesn’t know where anything is, and she’s got to find the things and keep them in line.

She probably realized, “Oh, this isn’t right,” because she’s given it another go now that she’s older and more mature and more settled into herself. I hope Laurel continues her journey on finding the right person. It’s probably gonna take time. Relationships are more complicated when you’re older and you have children and careers and stuff already established.

Was there any part of you that would have liked to see them get back together and have that fairytale ending?

Chung: It’s lovely to see a relationship where the partners understand each other so well. I feel like John always got Laurel and was always supportive. I feel like he maybe didn’t have everything that she was looking for, but those parts of him were so beautiful, so I’m glad that people got to see that.

Blanchard: And they co-parent so well together.

Chung: They co-parent super well. They love their children; are committed to them.

There were also some strange vibes with Adam as usual. Is there any chance Laurel would ever rekindle things with Adam?

He does make weird, inappropriate comments sometimes, but Laurel has known him so long that she’s used to it and kind of laughs it off. I don’t know. I would never say never. I think it would be quite the journey for them to rekindle something from so long ago.

We know Laurel and Adam were together first before Susannah and Adam were together. What conversations have the two of you had about what went down there?

Blanchard: I don’t know, but I’m curious to find out.

Chung: I know, me too. I can’t quite imagine how they resolved it.

Blanchard: I feel like it must not have been that serious, or Susannah just wasn’t interested. Because I think if she were really interested and you were really serious, that’s a no.

Chung: I think I met him first, and then you met him through me. I don’t think we both knew him.

Blanchard: But I don’t think I was interested in him when I first met him. We clearly don’t know.

I’m very excited to hear about the movie. Jenny said she has a draft, but how much do you guys know?

Chung: We just know that it’s happening, and that is all we know.

And Rachel, will you be making an appearance?

Blanchard: I hope so, but I don’t know anything about it. I’d be very happy to.

Jackie, what answers do you want about where your character goes from here? Rachel, do you have anything you’d like to know about all the characters as well?

Blanchard: I thought the finale really tied everything up, but also just kind of made all these new beginnings. I want to know where all those relationships are going. Steven and Taylor, I’m curious. That’s going to be fun to watch.

Chung: I want to know if Laurel has any more relationships or if she writes another book.

The movie seems to be centered on the wedding day, which will be a very emotional time for everyone. What can you picture about how your character might be involved in that wedding day?

Chung: I wasn’t aware. Well, I imagine, I would hope Laurel would be there. I don’t know. Maybe will there be drama? Then maybe your ghost appears.

Blanchard: My ghost is going to appear. I’ll float down the aisle.

Chatter of a spinoff series has always revolved around Laurel and Susannah. Would you all still be here for that idea?

Blanchard: It’d be really fun to see that.

Chung: We have so many questions we want answered, and I can understand why people are curious, because we are, too.

We didn’t get to see either of you on screen in Paris. Would you want to shoot there in the future?

Chung: Yes, a resounding yes. It’s so beautiful here.

Blanchard: I’m trying to pitch that in the movie we have a flashback of us in Paris having a wonderful, fun, beautiful, epic adventure. I’m sure our characters have been to together.

Chung: It’s about us there together in our youth.

Blanchard: Or maybe not even in our youth. I’m trying to get us to Paris, Jackie!

Chung: You are right. I take that back, not in the youth.

Blanchard: I could see maybe we went for a weekend away from the kids. Then we went to some really special places. Belly goes to those places with Conrad. Maybe Adam came, and that’s when Conrad was conceived.

All three seasons of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” are available to stream on Prime Video.