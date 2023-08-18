For those left inconsolable after that “The Summer I Turned Pretty” Season 2 finale, you’ve come to the right place — especially if you have questions. Rest assured that, whether you are Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah, we know you’re devastated.

Questions to consider for the Prime Video adaptation of Jenny Han’s book series not only involve the infamous love triangle between Isabel “Belly” Conklin (Lola Tung) and the Fisher brothers — Conrad (Chris Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), but also the soundtrack to Season 3, which has big shoes to fill even without Taylor Swift’s magical music. Other budding relationships like that of Steven (Sean Kaufman) and Taylor (Rain Spencer) as well as whether or not Cam Cameron (David Iacono) will come back in Season 3 are on our mind as well.

Mastermind Jenny Han (who also serves as showrunner) will answer all of these questions in time as the show has already been renewed for Season 3, but let’s address the biggest elephants in the room after that devastating ending.

When Will Season 3 Come Out?

Alas, we wish we knew. Season 3 has at least been officially renewed by Prime Video, so there’s no doubt that it is on the way. Since the renewal news didn’t arrive until the strikes had begun, production on the third season hasn’t even started yet, and it’s unclear whether Han and her writing staff had begun working on scripts for the new season or if, once the strikes resolve, they’ll be starting from scratch. If it’s the latter, we may not see “The Summer I Turned Pretty” Season 3 until 2025.

Did “The Summer I Turned Pretty” Season 2 Just Set Up the Story’s Endgame Couple?

For those who have read the books, the answer is no, but anything could happen with Jenny Han helming the adaptation of her beloved YA trilogy. She’s not afraid to make significant changes to her books.

Will Conrad Stay in Touch From Stanford?

Given where things leave off between Conrad and Belly, this one’s tough. Let’s just hope Connie does “find himself on the West Coast” like Susannah dreamed he would.

What About Steven and Taylor?

Steven and Taylor didn’t get together in the books, so their relationship already established uncharted territory, and it will continue to do so. Steven is off to Princeton University in the fall, while Taylor will finish up high school with Belly after convincing her to rejoin the volleyball team for their senior year.

Will Cam Cameron Live to See Another Season?

Cam Cameron only lasted one book in Han’s trilogy, so his appearance in Season 2 was not expected. Iacono told TheWrap how Han kept him appraised as to what was happening with his character in the writers’ room. Does he get on that whaling boat for the internship? We’ll have to wait and see.

What About Aunt Julia and Skye?

These characters also do not exist in the books, but seeing as they end things on a good note with Conrad and Jeremiah, maybe they’ll return for Season 3.

How Many Taylor Swift Songs Will Be in “The Summer I Turned Pretty” Season 3?

Jenny Han secured five Taylor Swift songs for the first season of the show — three from “Lover,” one from “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” and one from “1989 (Taylor’s Version). Swift’s announcement of “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” coming out Oct. 27 bodes well for Season 3’s soundtrack. But Han got “This Love (Taylor’s Version) a year ahead of schedule, and Season 2 features “Delicate (Taylor’s Version)” even though there hasn’t been an announcement of when “Reputation (Taylor’s Version)” will launch, so really any of the singer’s discography is fair game for a series that has become intertwined with her music.

Season 2 featured nine Taylor Swift songs in addition to the two — “August” and “Back to December (Taylor’s Version)” that were used in promoting the season with teaser clips and trailers. “Last Kiss (Taylor’s Version)” also squeezed in from “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” with the album landing July 7 and the first three episodes of Season 2 following July 14. The rest of the songs in Season 2 range from “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” through “folklore” all the way to “Midnights,” and of course the surprise one from “Reputation (Taylor’s Version).”

We anxiously await how many songs, and eras, Han will secure for Season 3.

All episodes of both seasons of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” are now streaming on Prime Video.