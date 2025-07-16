‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3 Cast and Character Guide | Photos

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” returned for its third and final season Wednesday, and the love triangle is not over yet.

Four years after the events of Season 2, Belly and the Fisher brothers will spend another summer at Cousins Beach. Belly (Lola Tung) just completed her junior year of college and is happily dating younger brother Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno). Though the couple’s relationship seems stronger than ever, Conrad’s appearance at the place where Belly fell in love with him reopens old wounds of her first love and heartbreak.

The third and final season brought back several returning faces but also added several new cast members. Isabella Briggs and Kristen Connolly joined the cast as series regulars. Other new faces joining Season 3 include Sofia Bryant, Lily Donoghue, Zoé de Grand’Maison, Emma Ishta and Tanner Zagarino.

New episodes of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” will stream weekly on Wednesdays on Prime Video.

For a full breakdown of the Season 3 cast of “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” keep reading: