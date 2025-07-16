‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3 Cast and Character Guide | Photos

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” returned for its third and final season Wednesday, and the love triangle is not over yet.
Four years after the events of Season 2, Belly and the Fisher brothers will spend another summer at Cousins Beach. Belly (Lola Tung) just completed her junior year of college and is happily dating younger brother Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno). Though the couple’s relationship seems stronger than ever, Conrad’s appearance at the place where Belly fell in love with him reopens old wounds of her first love and heartbreak.
The third and final season brought back several returning faces but also added several new cast members. Isabella Briggs and Kristen Connolly joined the cast as series regulars. Other new faces joining Season 3 include Sofia Bryant, Lily Donoghue, Zoé de Grand’Maison, Emma Ishta and Tanner Zagarino.
New episodes of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” will stream weekly on Wednesdays on Prime Video.
For a full breakdown of the Season 3 cast of “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” keep reading:
Lola Tung as Isabel “Belly” Conklin
After a chaotic summer pining over the Fisher brothers, Belly made up her mind and chose younger bro Jeremiah at the end of the second season. At the beginning of Season 3, Belly is finishing up her junior year of college with Jeremiah, navigating their next chapter together as he’s set to graduate soon.
A memorial for the Fishers’ deceased mother Susannah will reunite Belly with her first love Conrad at the place where they fell in love, and she must confront where her love lies yet again.
The breakout star is set to star in the upcoming film “Forbidden Fruits” and has previously appeared in the Broadway production of “Hadestown.”
Christopher Briney as Conrad Fisher
Though Belly has seemed to move on to his younger brother, Conrad’s feelings for Belly have heightened since he went away to college. When she rejects him and makes out with his brother in front of him, Conrad handles the interaction immaturely and brushes off the duo as they drive home from his college at the end of the second season. Jumping forward four years in Season 3, Conrad is in a complete new stage of life unsure of where he stands with Belly.
Briney also appeared in the 2024 “Mean Girls” musical adaptation as Aaron Samuels.
Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah Fisher
Casalegno plays Jeremiah, Conrad’s younger brother. Though Belly always had a crush on Conrad growing up, Jeremiah came out on top at the end of last season. His openness with her about his feelings and his ability to stand behind her convinced her to choose him at the end of Season 2.
Teasers for the third and final season show the couple more in love than ever. He and Belly both attend college together, but weeks before he is set to graduate a piece of news could change their futures forever.
The former child star has previously appeared in “Walker,” “Noah” and “The Vampire Diaries.”
Sean Kaufman as Steven Conklin
Steven Conklin is Belly’s older brother. He also grew up closely with the Fisher brothers. Steven and Belly’s best friend Taylor had a romantic arc in Season 2, and the couple started to date before he heads off to college.
The older brother will take on new responsibilities in Season 3 as he’s on the brink of adulthood working a corporate job. While his work life post-Princeton seems idyllic, his love life is on the rocks.
Kaufman has also starred in “FBI: Most Wanted” and “Manifest.”
Jackie Chung as Laurel Park
Laurel Park is Belly and Steven’s mom. She and Susannah Fisher were best friends, and their annual summer Cousins Beach trips brought their kids together. After Susannah passed from cancer in between Season 1 and 2, Laurel has taken on more of a guardian role of the Fisher brothers.
Chung has guest starred on “Station 19,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Deadbeat.”
Rain Spencer as Taylor
Taylor is Belly’s best friend, who made a couple cameos on the family’s Cousins Beach trips growing up. Taylor and Belly’s brother Steven sparked a romance in Season 2 after she had been crushing on him for years. Now four years later, Taylor and Steven’s relationship has had its twists and turns. The couple can’t seem to quit each other, leading to the pair to both cheat on their significant others.
Spencer has previously appeared in “Good Girl Jane,” “Test Screening” and “The Super Man.”