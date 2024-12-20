Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O’Connell, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila and Natalie Morales bid farewell to “The Talk” on Friday as the CBS daytime show aired its series finale after 15 seasons.

Kloots, in particular, found herself tearing up over the emotional episode, as she offered a message to their loyal audience.

“I live with a child, you know, so coming here every day and being able to talk to five, or four people, obviously — five, I’ll include you guys [the audience], cause you’re a part of it — about really fun, silly topics to important topics, but to be able to talk … I’m so grateful for that,” she shared. “I think we can’t forget that. Listen to each other, talk to one another, don’t fight with each other, really appreciate each other’s opinions, because that’s what we got to do everyday. And it was so beautiful.”

“That’s what this show has always been about. It’s about talking and not fighting and really being a part of each other’s family,” Kloots added. “I hope that’s what you guys take away from this.”

Elsewhere, celebrity guests like Rob Lowe, 50 Cent, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Taye Diggs, Lisa Rinna and more shared heartfelt messages for the hosts ahead of their final sign-off.

“Fifteen seasons!” Lowe said while kicking off an Instagram video for the show. “Thank you to everybody on ‘The Talk,’ and congratulations on this amazing, amazing achievement!”

Rita Moreno then broke into tears, while 50 Cent offered, “All things have to come to an end at some point, but we don’t get upset about it because it just means we’re moving forward to do something bigger and better.”

“The Talk,” which was created/developed by former host Sara Gilbert, made its debut premiere on Oct. 18, 2010, with original hosts Holly Robinson Peete, Leah Remini, Julie Chen, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Sharon Osbourne and Gilbert. Across multiple casting changes throughout the years, the panel has also featured Aisha Tyler, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, Marie Osmond and Elaine Welteroth.

Over its 15 seasons, “The Talk” aired just shy of 3,000 episodes, won three Daytime Emmy Awards, promoted over 10,800 guests, gifted over $103 million in giveaways and welcomed over 250,000 audience members, per CBS.

The talk show is set to be replaced by new soap opera “Beyond the Gates” in early 2025.

The series finale of “The Talk” is available to stream on Paramount+.