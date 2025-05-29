Netflix’s ‘The Thursday Murder Club’ Trailer Promises a Cozy Mystery With Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan

“The Thursday Murder Club” is ready to assemble.

The new Netflix movie, directed by Chris Columbus and produced by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment, hits the streaming service on Aug. 28. But a trailer for the new mystery, which stars Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Celia Imrie and Ben Kingsley (among many others), just debuted. You can watch it below.

The movie, based on Richard Osman’s bestselling novel of the same name, follows (according to the official synopsis) “four irrepressible retirees – Elizabeth (Mirren), Ron (Brosnan), Ibrahim (Kingsley) and Joyce (Imrie) – who spend their time solving cold case murders for fun. When an unexplained death occurs on their own doorstep, their casual sleuthing takes a thrilling turn as they find themselves with a real whodunit on their hands.” It also stars Naomi Ackie, Daniel Mays, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Tom Ellis, Jonathan Pryce, David Tennant, Paul Freeman, Geoff Bell, Richard E. Grant and Ingrid Oliver.

“The Thursday Murder Club” serves as a long overdue reunion of Columbus and Spielberg. When Columbus was starting out as a writer, he gained the attention of Spielberg, who produced three of his early works – “Gremlins,” which began life as a spec script before Spielberg became interested; “The Goonies,” based on a story by Spielberg; and “Young Sherlock Holmes,” which is perhaps notable for having the first fully computer-generated character, created by a splinter group within George Lucas’ Lucasfilm. All three of the Columbus-penned movies are quintessential “Steven Spielberg presents” movies, high-concept, warm-hearted romps that easily rest alongside Spielberg’s directorial output from around the same time.

There are five books in Osman’s series of novels, with a new entry (“The Impossible Fortune”), coming out just a few weeks after the movie debuts on Netflix.

“The Thursday Murder Club” begins streaming on Aug. 28.