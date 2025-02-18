Universal Moves Steven Spielberg’s Untitled Event Film to June 2026

Universal has moved the release of Steven Spielberg’s untitled event film to June 12, 2026. It takes over a slot set for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s follow-up to their Oscar-winning “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” which is now undated and will have a new date announced in the future.

Details on the Spielberg plot are being kept secret, with longtime collaborator David Koepp writing the screenplay from a story by the famed “Jurassic Park” director. Josh O’Connor and Emily Blunt will star in the film alongside Oscar winner Colin Firth, two-time Oscar nominee Colman Domingo and Eve Hewson. Kristie Macosko Krieger will produce for Amblin Entertainment.

Spielberg’s film was previously set for release in May 2026, between two big Disney franchise films in Marvel’s “Avengers: Doomsday” and Lucasfilm’s “The Mandalorian & Grogu.” The change now gives the film some separation from those tentpoles as it is being released alongside Paramount’s “Scary Movie” revival and a week prior to Disney/Pixar’s “Toy Story 5.”

Once one of the great kings of the box office with films like “Jaws,” “Indiana Jones” and “Jurassic Park,” Spielberg’s late-career work has been focused more on prestige audiences with low grosses. His 2021 adaptation of “West Side Story” only grossed $76 million worldwide as the older moviegoers that were its core audience stayed home amidst a COVID-19 variant outbreak. The following year, his autobiographical film “The Fabelmans” made just $45.6 million with its domestic release never exceeding 2,000 screens.

That makes this summer release arguably his most high-profile mainstream theatrical work since his 2018 adaptation of the sci-fi novel “Ready Player One,” which grossed $583 million worldwide against a $175 million budget.