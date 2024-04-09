Leave it to Jimmy Fallon to turn your silliest pun-filled celebrity fantasies into reality. On Monday, the late night host celebrated the eclipse by performing “Total Eclipse of the Heart” with — you guessed it — the band Heart.

Before you ask, no. “Total Eclipse of the Heart” was never a Heart song but instead is a Bonnie Tyler single off her fifth album “Faster Than the Speed of Night.”

Naturally, Fallon and Heart undertook the once-in-a-lifetime performance on the rooftop of 30 Rockefeller Center right as the moon passed between the Earth and the sun. Though Fallon sported eclipse glasses throughout the whole performance, lead singers Ann and Nancy Wilson went without the eye protection. New York City wasn’t in the path of totality for the natural event, but the video does capture the odd darkness that was present throughout the world of Monday. Even as bright blue skies can be seen in the background, the lighting looks as if Fallon and Heart are performing at dusk. Watch the video above.

The official X account for “The Tonight Show” also shared a time lapse of the performance zooming in on the sun. Though a select group were able to watch the show live, the video officially premiered Monday night on NBC during the latest episode of Fallon’s show.

The “Tonight Show” guests for the evening included Jim Parsons, Kaia Gerber and Heart for another musical performance. The second time around, the legendary American rock band performed their hit “Barracuda.”

That was far from Fallon’s only reference to the eclipse on Monday night. During his opening monologue, the NBC late night host joked that one major network fumbled it eclipse coverage.

“I think CNN messed up by not having Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper count down to the blackout while getting blacked out,” Fallon joked. “I mean, come on. That would’ve been great!”