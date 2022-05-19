Bleecker Street Acquires ‘The Tutor’ With Julie Delpy, Richard E. Grant and Daryl McCormack

Bleecker Street has acquired the U.S. rights to Alice Troughton’s “The Tutor,” an upcoming drama and thriller that has Julie Delpy, Richard E. Grant and Daryl McCormack attached to star.

Troughton (“Baghdad Central”) will make her feature directorial debut on “The Tutor,” and the film plans to start shooting in Hamburg, Germany, on June 13, with Bleecker Street planning a 2023 theatrical release for the film.

“The Tutor” follows an aspiring young author, hungry for recognition and success, who takes a tutoring position at a legendary writer’s estate. Soon the young tutor realizes he is engulfed in his hero’s complicated family legacy which holds a deadly past and threatens his own future. The film is a high-class thriller, examining class, ambition and the lengths people will go to achieve – and cling to – social status.

Alex MacKeith wrote the screenplay.

Producing “The Tutor” are Camille Gatin of Poison Chef, Jeva Films’ Cassandra Sigsgaard, Egoli Tossell Pictures’ Judy Tossell and Constellation Productions’ Fabien Westerhoff. Bleecker Street’s Andrew Karpen and Kent Sanderson will executive produce, with Miranda King serving as an associate producer and overseeing for the studio.

London and Paris based Film Constellation is handling worldwide sales.

The film is a Germany-UK official co-production through the European Convention and production has been supported by the MOIN Film Fund Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein, the German Federal Film Fund (DFFF) and the UK Global Screen Fund, financed by the UK government’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) and administered by the BFI.

Delpy is known for her work on the “Before” trilogy of movies from Richard Linklater, and she most recently wrote, produced, starred and directed the Netflix series “On The Verge.”

Grant was nominated for an Academy Award for his performance in “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” and was most recently seen in “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” and made a cameo on “Loki.”

McCormack is known for his work in “Peaky Blinders” and “The Wheel of Time” and will be seen alongside Emma Thompson in the Sundance darling “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande.”

The deal was brokered between Bleecker Street’s Head of Acquisitions Kent Sanderson and Miranda King, with Avy Eschenasy on behalf of Bleecker Street alongside Fabien Westerhoff from Film Constellation on behalf of the filmmakers.

Delpy is represented by Tavistock Wood and CAA. Grant is represented by Curtis Brown Group and WME. McCormack is represented by Hamilton Hodell, WME and Echo Lake Entertainment. Troughton is repped by Independent Talent Group and The Gersh Agency.