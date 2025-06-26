‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’ Season 2 Cast Guide | Photos

“The Ultimatum: Queer Love” is back and six new queer couples have decided to risk it all for lifelong love.

Season 2 of Netflix’s queer dating experiment premiered Wednesday and introduced six couples at a crossroads: marriage or breakup. In order to discover if their love is strong enough to fight for, each couple will “break up,” find a new love connection and live with their new partner before ultimately deciding if their original partner is the one.

Hosted by actress and businesswoman JoAnna Garcia Swisher, “The Ultimatum: Queer Love” Season 2 will take the couples on a wild ride that could end in their happily ever after.

The first seven episodes of “The Ultimatum: Queer Love” premiered on Wednesday on Netflix, and the final three episodes will premiere on Wednesday, July 2.

Keep reading to get to know the six couples of Season 3.

AJ and Britney

AJ and Britney in Season 2 of “The Ultimatum: Queer Love” (Credit: Melody Timothee / Netflix)

After dating for five years, Britney, 27, has issued an ultimatum to her partner, AJ, 28. AJ is hesitant to marry Britney because she doesn’t want to always come in second place to her partner’s business ambitions, while Britney is ready to step into the next chapter together.

Haley and Pilar

Haley and Pilar in Season 2 of “The Ultimatum: Queer Love” (Credit: Melody Timothee / Netflix)

Haley and Pilar first met when they were both orientation leaders after their freshman year of college, and now, 10 years later, the duo is still inseparable. Haley, 29, gave an ultimatum to her partner, Pilar, 29, because she is ready to enter the next phase of their lives together. But Pilar does not really believe in the social construct of marriage.

Kyle and Bridget

Kyle and Bridget in Season 2 of “The Ultimatum: Queer Love” (Credit: Melody Timothee / Netflix)

Kyle (she/they), 30, issued an ultimatum to her partner Bridget (she/they), 28, after two and a half years of dating. The two matched on a dating app, and Kyle is ready to take it to the next level. Marriage is a nonnegotiable for Kyle, but to Bridget, it feels unnecessary.

Marie and Mel

Marie and Mel in Season 2 of “The Ultimatum: Queer Love” (Credit: Melody Timothee / Netflix)

After being together for four years, Marie is ready for forever with Mel. Mel had always had a crush on Marie, but they didn’t begin dating until after Marie came out. Now, both 27 years old, the tables have turned, and Marie gave an ultimatum to her partner, Mel. Mel still thinks there are some issues the two need to work through first.

Magan and Dayna

Magan and Dayna in Season 2 of “The Ultimatum: Queer Love” (Credit: Melody Timothee / Netflix)

Dayna, 25, gave an ultimatum to her partner, Magan, 27. Though Dayna has struggled with her avoidant attachment style, she is confident about committing to Magan for life. Magan’s family is reluctant to accept her queerness, so she struggles to see a future with her and Dayna while still keeping strong relationships with her family.

Marita and Ashley

Marita and Ashley in Season 2 of “The Ultimatum: Queer Love” (Credit: Melody Timothee / Netflix)

After matching on a dating app, Marita and Ashley have been happily partnered for three years. Ashley, 30, gave her girlfriend Marita, 25, an ultimatum because she’s ready to jump into a forever future with her partner. Marita said she’s not ready to settle, yet, and wants Ashley to make romance more of a priority in their relationship.