‘The View’: Ana Navarro Not-So-Subtly Asks Joy Behar if She Has Cheated on Her Husband | Video

If you missed Friday’s episode of “The View,” then you missed Ana Navarro asking Joy Behar, almost point blank, if she has ever cheated on her husband.

The hosts were talking about the new Martha Stewart documentary on Netflix, in which the pop culture icon up and admits to cheating on her ex-husband Andrew Stewart for decades. It was a revelation Behar was surprised to learn after the fact.

“I say she got away with it because men are so clueless and egotistical they think no one would ever cheat on me,” she said. “So a woman can keep it a secret better than a man. That’s my opinion.”

Navarro took that line and threw subtlety out the window. “Is it your opinion or your experience?” she asked with a smile.

The comment earned laughs and gasps from the crowd before the other hosts went around the horn detailing how they likely could also get away with cheating on their partners without them catching on.

“Al [Cárdenas], if he’s watching the Dolphins playing football, if he’s watching the Dolphins I could literally bring a man into the house, have him in his bed and if the Dolphins win he could probably spend the night,” Navarro said.

Alyssa Farah Griffin was equally confident she could get away with a touch of infidelity based on her husband’s awareness around the house.

“I could get a new piece of furniture and it would take him weeks to notice in our house,” she explained. “I’ve been in different states and called him and he’d be like, ‘Are you at home?’ Completely forgets where I am.”

Sunny Hostin was the lone host who was confident her husband would be able to sleuth out something being up.

“I’m married to someone very, very exacting and very specific and notices everything,” she shared. “He got jealous last year on my birthday because he felt Doug E. Fresh danced too close to me.”

