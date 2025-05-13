‘The View’: Jimmy Fallon Denies Joy Behar’s Claim She Mistakenly Emails Him, so She Pulls Her Phone Out to Prove It

“What’s that, huh?” the ABC host says triumphantly showing Fallon her phone

Joy Behar on "The View" (Credit: ABC)
Last year, “The View” host Joy Behar revealed that she accidentally sent a congratulatory email meant for Jimmy Kimmel (following his Oscars hosting gig) to Jimmy Fallon. But, on Tuesday morning, Fallon himself denied that happened — so the ABC host whipped out her phone to prove it.

Behar brought up the mistake again after Fallon regaled the women with a story of how his friendship with media mogul Anna Wintour began. The “Tonight Show” host recalled that Wintour sent him a long email asking for advice, and only after he sent a lengthy reply did he see a follow-up from Wintour saying to “disregard” her original ask.

Behar empathized, telling Fallon of her Kimmel mix-up. But as she did, Fallon pushed back.

“No, you don’t — you keep doing this by the way, Joy,” Fallon pushed back. “Every time I come on, you tell me that you emailed me. You don’t have my email, there’s no way. I’ve never gotten anything from you.”

At that, Behar immediately grabbed her phone to begin searching through her contacts. As she did, host Alyssa Farah Griffin reminded Joy not to out Fallon’s email address on national television, while Fallon himself doubled down that he’s “never gotten a thing” from Behar, be it an email or a text or otherwise.

“What’s that, huh? What’s that!” Behar asked, holding her phone up to Fallon.

“That’s me!” Fallon conceded in surprise. Still, he maintained he never received any of Behar’s emails.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

