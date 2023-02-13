Less than a year after giving birth to her first child, Rihanna shocked audiences during her Super Bowl performance on Sunday night when she appeared on stage with a new baby bump. So, “The View” host Ana Navarro is pretty sure she’s figured out how the children’s father got his name.

“Last night, we figured out why they call her baby’s father ASAP,” Navarro joked during the morning’s Hot Topic discussion. “Whew! That was quick.”

Rapper ASAP Rocky and Rihanna began dating in November 2020 after being friends for nearly a decade and he is, indeed, the father of both of her children. He was spotted on the field during the Super Bowl halftime show, supporting Rihanna, who was performing live for the first time in six years. She gave birth to their first child in May 2022.

Of course, the hosts of “The View” always expected to be blown away by Rihanna’s halftime performance. Ahead of the game, during their Friday show, the women applauded the pop superstar for even agreeing to the job, especially being less than a year post-partum. But, with the reveal that she’s pregnant again, the women applauded her even more.

“What a way to show, man, women, we can do anything,” Hostin said. “We can be pregnant, we can be singin’, we can be flying through the sky on elevated stages. I just, I loved every second.”

Host Alyssa Farah Griffin agreed it was “one of my favorite Super Bowl shows in a long time,” while Whoopi cheerfully noted, “Riri, it was good to see you.”

Meanwhile, Sara Haines noted that Rihanna’s performance actually seems indicative of a larger shift in the world, pointing out that it was more recent than people might think that the Pregnancy Discrimination Act was passed. It only came to be in 1978 that employers were prohibited from, among other things, firing women for being pregnant.

“To know that we’re at a place where not only are we not hiding them in those mumu dresses, like, you can be fierce, fashionable, a boss, like, run a Super Bowl show, people are like ‘Yes. Ma’am!'” Haines said happily. “That was awesome.”