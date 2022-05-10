The women of “The View” were a bit gobsmacked on Tuesday morning, after Ted Cruz compared protests over women’s reproductive health rights to the events of January 6.

Following the leaked draft overturning Roe v. Wade, protestors gathered outside the houses of Supreme Court justices, to make their feelings known. Despite there being no violence of any sort, Cruz claimed that those protesting were Democrat “goons” who were trying to escalate things

“On January 6 of 2021, you had 10s of thousands of people peacefully protesting, and yet, the corporate media and Democrats slander them with the made up term insurrectionist,” Cruz said. “And yet, in this instance, they are not willing to call off their goons, even now. Even now, as this has the potential to escalate and escalate further.”

At that comparison, the hosts of “The View” scoffed and mocked Cruz. You can watch the full segment from “The View” in the video above.

“I’m actually going to point something out to you, Mr. Cruz. No one outside of any of the justices houses built a scaffold with nooses on them,” Whoopi shot back immediately. “No one came there with zip ties to scare them. They are doing what we all know is legal in this country, which is to peacefully — that’s how you peacefully protest. That’s how we know the difference between January 6, and what you’re seeing now. And I’m sorry, the next woman you call a goon — don’t do it to her face.”

Guest host Alyssa Farah Griffin then took a moment to point out the senator’s own hypocrisy, reminding viewers that “Ted Cruz, right after January 6, called the protesters terrorists, he condemned them.”

Sara Haines largely agreed with Whoopi’s points, recalling the actual images that came out of the riots on January 6.

“If you look at the optics of that day, there’s no one scaling windows, breaking glass, putting their feet up in your home office, going through any papers,” Haines said. “Yeah, the death is the extreme. The worst part of that day was the loss. But there [were] people climbing into windows. Like, when you look at that, and then he says that day was about peaceful protests. Clearly it’s part of a gaslighting of sorts. But I just laugh because as far as we know, there has been no one that crossed the line in peaceful assembly and protest.”