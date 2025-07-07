‘The View’ Hosts Agree With Calls for a Third Political Party – Just Not From Elon Musk | Video

Elon Musk seemingly began to make good on his threat to Donald Trump over the weekend, announcing the creation of a third party known as the “America Party.” And really, some of the hosts of “The View” are all for a third political party — just not from Musk.

The billionaire announced the “America Party” in response to the passing of Trump’s tax bill, and following the move, Tesla’s stock saw a 7% drop on Monday morning. But, discussing the move on the ABC talk show, host Sunny Hostin argued that fewer billionaires need to inhabit politics anyway.

“I myself am tired of billionaires as politicians,” she said. “I’m not interested in that kind of leadership whatsoever.”

ELON MUSK ANNOUNCES NEW POLITICAL PARTY: #TheView co-hosts weigh in after the billionaire announced he's forming the "America Party" and question if the country is ready for a third party. pic.twitter.com/KB6XAopC6A — The View (@TheView) July 7, 2025

For host Alyssa Farah Griffin, “the country is ripe for more options” when it comes to political parties.

“So about 46% of U.S. adults think that a third party is a good option. I’m somebody who, I’m still a registered Republican. I still lean more Republican than Democrat, but I watch debates in Congress, I watch our current president, and I feel underrepresented by both parties,” she explained. “I don’t feel like there are people speaking to the needs that I’m concerned about, and also the future needs that are coming.”

That said, Farah Griffin agreed that Musk is definitely not the person to carve that path.

“The problem with Elon is, he’s a person who I think has shown to lack empathy, whether it was the slashing USAID cuts, just going through with DOGE and basically slashing goods and services,” she said. “He’s impulsive.”

“I care about debts and deficits, I think most Americans do. But I also care about people getting critical things that they need,” she continued. “There are functions of government that have to exist. So I want somebody with vision for the future to emerge. I want somebody who has empathy for people and who wants to fight the polarization of the two parties that are constantly demonizing each other.”

Host Sara Haines echoed similar sentiments, as a self-proclaimed independent on the panel of hosts.

“I deeply wish there was a third party. Elon Musk is not the man to do it, but as an independent — and that block is growing faster than any other group, 47% compared to 28% who identify as Democrats or Republicans,” she said. “That is screaming at the political system that something is not working, because they’re flocking to the independents.”

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.