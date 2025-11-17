‘The View’ Hosts Say Trump’s 180 on Releasing Epstein Files Is Pure PR: ‘Always Had the Ability’

President Trump made a sudden 180 on releasing the Epstein files in recent days, now encouraging House Republicans to release them all. But the hosts of “The View” aren’t buying it; for them, it’s just a PR move.

While discussing the move during the day’s Hot Topics, host Sunny Hostin was quick to remind her fellow ABC hosts that “Trump always had the ability to release the Epstein files on his own.” When moderator Joy Behar — subbing in for Whoopi Goldberg while she’s in Italy filming a soap opera role — asked why he hasn’t then, Hostin wondered the same.

“I have no idea. But remember, he can order the Department of Justice to release the Epstein files without congressional authority, authorization,” she reiterated. “But he has refused to do so. Why has he refused to do so?”

Host Alyssa Farah Griffin largely agreed with Hostin, saying point blank that she doesn’t believe Trump actually wants to release the files.

“I don’t buy this 180 at all, I think it’s PR,” Farah Griffin said. “I think that he’s hearing from the MAGA base — who he usually really has his finger on the pulse of what they care about — and realizes this is out of control. He can’t convince them to not care about it.”

“But to Sunny’s point, he has the authority to direct the DoJ to release everything they have,” she continued. “He doesn’t need this discharge petition, he doesn’t need a vote in congress. So it’s purely hoping that some of his followers are gonna be like ‘Oh, no, see? He does want to release the files!’”

