Altitude Acquires ‘The Voice of Hind Rajab’ for UK-Ireland Distribution

Altitude has acquired United Kingdom/Ireland distribution rights to the recent Venice Film Festival-winning drama “The Voice of Hind Rajab,” Screen Daily first reported. Kaouther Ben Hania’s film will be released on Jan. 16, 2026. Film4 retains television and associated rights.

Earlier this month, it won the Grand Jury Prize at Venice. It had subsequent screenings at the Toronto International Film Festival, Busan International Film Festival and San Sebastian Film Festival. Upcoming screenings include BFI London Film Festival, Chicago International Film Festival and Zurich Film Festival.

The film is based on actual events when, in January 2024, Red Crescent volunteers received an emergency call from a six-year-old girl who is trapped in a car in Gaza, pleading for rescue. While trying to keep her on the phone, they race to save her.

After emotional festival screenings and rapturous reviews, the film is generating a fair amount of awards buzz, but as of publishing is still not eligible for entry at the Academy Awards unless it secures an awards-qualifying U.S. theatrical run. Executive producers on the film include Brad Pitt, Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara, Afonso Cuarón and Jonathan Glazer. Producers are Jim Wilson, Odessa Rae and Nadim Cheikhrouha.

Our review of the film out of Venice said that it “captures the technological powerlessness that defines our age. We now watch atrocities in real time, live-streaming genocides with little more agency than to decide whether to switch over to content a shade less morally depleting. And often we must, if only to summon the stamina to return, to keep watching, to bear witness. For those quick to dismiss or denounce, I’d urge only this: listen to this voice. Because in it, all of us can recognize the same pain.”