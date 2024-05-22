“The Voice” has crowned the winner of its milestone 25th season.

After the five finalists took the stage one last time for the NBC competition show’s two-part finale, “The Voice” Season 25 crowned its winner as Asher HaVon from Team Reba, who took home the cash prize of $100,000 as well as a record deal with Universal Music Group.

HaVon was among the season’s Top 5 finalists, which also included Bryan Olesen (Team Legend), Josh Sanders (Team Reba), Karen Waldrup (Team Dan + Shay) and Nathan Chester (Team Legend).

Whereas coaches Dan + Shay, John Legend and Reba McEntire all had an artist — or two — in the finals, Chance the Rapper was the only coach without a team member in the finals after Team Chance members Maddi Jane and Serenity Arce were eliminated ahead of the finale.

After the finalists performed with the hopes of capturing America’s votes on Monday alongside Season 25 Mega Mentor Keith Urban, Tuesday’s live show featured guest performances from The Black Keys, Jelly Roll, Kate Hudson, Lainey Wilson, Muni Long, Thomas Rhett and Season 23 winner Gina Miles.

Additionally, as the show celebrated its 25th season on air, the finale welcomed back former coaches, including Kelly Clarkson, CeeLo Green, Niall Horan, Jennifer Hudson, Nick Jonas, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

Next season, Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé will get their own red chairs as they join McEntire and Stefani for Season 26.

“The Voice” is produced by MGM Television, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc. Series creator John de Mol serves as an executive producer alongside Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson, Adam H. Sher and Barry Poznick.

“The Voice” Season 25 is now streaming on Peacock, with the finale available to stream the day after its debut.