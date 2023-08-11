AMC Networks dropped a new teaser for “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon,” which is slated to premiere on Sunday, Sept. 10, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and stream on AMC+.

The spin-off, which stars Norman Reedus, finds his character Daryl washed ashore in a broken but resilient France. Daryl travels across the country looking to find a way back home as he struggles to piece together how he got there and why. As he makes the journey, though, his plans are complicated by the people he meets along the way.

In addition to Reedus, the series stars Clémence Poésy, Adam Nagaitis, Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebouaney, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi.

“The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon” is executive produced by Reedus, showrunner David Zabel, Scott M. Gimple, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath and Daniel Percival.

The series already received a renewal for a second season at San Diego Comic Con.

Check out the teaser in the video above.