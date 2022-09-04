The Weeknd canceled his Los Angeles concert Saturday night mid-song after experiencing vocal issues.

“My voice went out during the first song and I’m devastated,” the “Blinding Lights” singer tweeted late Saturday. “Felt it go and my heart stopped. My deepest apologies to my fans here. I promise I’ll make it up to you with a new date.”

The singer was in the middle of performing his 2015 hit “Can’t Feel My Face” when he walked off-stage, according to the Los Angeles Times, before returning to explain and apologize for the show’s cancelation and promising a refund to audience members.

“I’m going to make sure everyone is good; you’ll get your money back,” the Weeknd told the SoFi Stadium audience in a video posted to Twitter. “But I’ll do a show real soon for you guys,” he said, adding that he couldn’t give the audience what he wanted to give them.

.@theweeknd just canceled his la show like 2 songs in from the stage at sofi stadium pic.twitter.com/0auaraL6tW — David Viramontes (@davidviramontes) September 4, 2022

Although the rescheduled Los Angeles show has not been rescheduled yet, the next stop in the “After Hours Til Dawn” tour is set for Sept. 22 in Toronto

Prior to the performance, The Weeknd teased that the Inglewood audience would receive an exclusive look at his upcoming show “The Idol,” an upcoming HBO Max starring himself and Lily-Rose Depp.

“IDOL EXCLUSIVE IN LA TONIGHT,” he tweeted Saturday afternoon, alongside a photo of himself and Depp in a recording studio.

From Euphoria creator and The Weeknd,” the HBO drama gives a glimpse into the indulgent process of making a star as a self-help guru, played by The Weeknd, shapes Depp’s career.

The official teaser for “The Idol,” which intercuts footage from the series with a production of a music video, features the necessities for becoming a pop star: champagne popping, lines of cocaine, a wad of cash and a scantily clad Depp. Self-proclaimed as the “the sleaziest love story in all of Hollywood,” the trailer teases a relationship between Depp and Tesfaye.