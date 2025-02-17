‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Cast and Character Guide

“The White Lotus” Season 3 is finally here. As is always the case with the HBO anthology series, though, it’s returned with a new cast of actors and characters for viewers to follow and either grow to love or revile. “The White Lotus” has also left its Hawaii and Italy hotels behind in favor of a new exotic setting: a wellness retreat in Thailand. Prepare for a lot of awkward social moments, barely hidden resentment, and, of course, some murder.
Here are all the characters you need to know in “The White Lotus” Season 3 as well as who play them.
Belinda (Natasha Rothwell)
Belinda was the spa manager at the White Lotus in Hawaii. She travels to the brand’s Thailand location to learn from its spa employees (and also take a small vacation herself). A returning character from “The White Lotus” Season 1, she is played, once again, by “How to Die Alone” star Natasha Rothwell.
Rick Hatchett (Walton Goggins)
A disillusioned, embittered man who travels to the White Lotus in Thailand with his girlfriend for reasons that seem clear only to him. Rick is played by “Fallout” and “Justified” star Walton Goggins.
Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood)
One of the only non-American tourists featured in “The White Lotus” Season 3, Chelsea is Rick’s easygoing, much younger girlfriend. She’s played by breakout “Sex Education” star Aimee Lou Wood.
Jaclyn (Michelle Monaghan)
A famous Hollywood actress who reunites with two friends she hasn’t seen in a long time on a girls’ trip to the White Lotus in Thailand. Jaclyn is played by “The Family Plan” and “True Detective” Season 1 star Michelle Monaghan.
Laurie (Carrie Coon)
Laurie is a successful, divorced lawyer who travels with Jaclyn to Thailand. She is played by “The Gilded Age” and “The Leftovers” actress Carrie Coon.
Kate (Leslie Bibb)
The final member of Laurie and Jaclyn’s girls trio, Kate is a cheerful woman who loves to gossip. She is played by “Juror #2” and “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby” star Leslie Bibb.
Timothy Ratliff (Jason Isaacs)
The patriarch of the Ratliff family, Tim is a wealthy businessman who decides to turn his daughter’s thesis trip to Thailand into a family vacation. He is portrayed by “The OA” and “Harry Potter” actor Jason Isaacs.
Victoria Ratliff (Parker Posey)
The wife to Isaacs’ Tim, Victoria is a proud southerner who loves her family and her wealthy lifestyle. She is played by longtime Hollywood scene stealer Parker Posey, star of films like “Party Girl” and “Josie and the Pussycats,” as well as Netflix’s “Lost in Space” reboot.
Piper Ratliff (Sarah Catherine Hook)
A college senior majoring in religious studies, Piper is Victoria and Tim’s sole daughter. Unlike her parents, she’s mortified of doing anything that might offend the Thai locals who live near where she and her family are staying. Piper is played by Sarah Catherine Hook, who was last seen in Prime Video’s TV reimagining of “Cruel Intentions.”
Saxon Ratliff (Patrick Schwarzenegger)
Saxon Ratliff is Timothy and Victoria’s eldest son. A vulgar womanizer, he works for his father’s company. Saxon is played by “Gen V” star and son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Patrick Schwarzenegger.
Lochlan Ratliff (Sam Nivola)
Lochlan, Saxon’s younger brother and Timothy and Victoria’s youngest child, is a high school senior caught in the middle of his siblings’ dueling personalities and his parents’ predetermined plan for him. He is portrayed by “The Perfect Couple” and “Maestro” star Sam Nivola.
Mook (Lalisa Manobal)
Mook is a Thai local who works as a health mentor at the White Lotus’ wellness resort in Thailand. She is played by Blackpink member Lalisa Manobal in her stateside acting debut.
Gaitok (Tayme Thapthimthong)
Gaitok is a White Lotus security guard harboring a crush on Mook. He is played by “Thai Cave Rescue” and “Bäckström” actor Tayme Thapthimthong.
Sritala (Lek Patravadi)
A former celebrity and all-around diva, Sritala is one of the owners of the White Lotus in Thailand and the woman responsible for its wellness program. She is played by renowned Thai actress Lek Patravadi.
Chloe (Charlotte Le Bon)
Chloe is a French-Canadian foreigner who forms a quick friendship with Chelsea. She is played by “Fresh” and “The Walk” star Charlotte Le Bon.