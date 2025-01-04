19 New Shows Coming to HBO in 2025

With a new year comes a fresh slate of HBO shows, from long-anticipated returning favorites like “The White Lotus” and “The Last of Us” to new series, from Noah Wyle’s next medical drama to Rachel Sennott’s comedy show.

At the beginning of 2025, HBO will debut “The Pitt,” which centers on a Pittsburgh hospital, while Mike White’s anthology series returns with a new group of tourists in Thailand and one familiar face with “The White Lotus” Season 3. The rest of the year is jam-packed with highly anticipated series, including “The Last of Us” Season 2, “It: Welcome to Derry,” “Game of Thrones” spinoff series “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” “Peacemaker” Season 2 and “Hacks” Season 4, among many others.

One notable series that won’t make it to HBO in 2025 is “Euphoria” Season 3, which is now slated for a 2026 release after delays pushed production to begin in January 2025.

Keep on reading for the full break down of all the new and returning series headed to HBO in 2025.

“The Pitt” – Jan. 9

Noah Wyle in “The Pitt.” (Warrick Page/Max)

2025 begins with Noah Wyle’s return to the medical procedural genre, but don’t call this show the next “ER.” The Max series is described as a “realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today’s America as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh.” The show signal’s Max’s new direction to offering procedural series that resemble drama series you’d typically see airing on a broadcast network. Scott Gemmill runs the 15-episode first season of the show from executive producer John Wells. The cast also includes Tracy Ifeachor, Patrick Ball, Supriya Ganesh, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, Shabana Azeez and Katherine LaNasa. Other recent adds include Shawn Hatosy, Mika Abdalla, Michael Hyatt, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Brandon Mendez Homer, Kristin Villanueva, Amielynn Abellera, Alexandra Metz, Krystel V. McNeil and Deepti Gupta. — Jose Alejandro Bastidas

“Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?” – Jan. 10

Bill Maher will debut his 13th comedy special for HBO in January, which is set to be taped at the CIB Theater in Chicago. As expected, the special will touch on politics, with Maher teasing “I almost called this special ‘You Won’t Feel Safe,’ because if you’re purely a team player in American politics, you won’t.” He then joked the last twenty minutes will focus on his sex life. Maher executive produces the special alongside Marc Gurvitz, Marcus Raboy and Neal Marshall, with Rhonda Freeson serving as a producer. — Loree Seitz

“Harley Quinn” Season 5- Jan. 16

Harley (Kaley Cuoco) and Ivy (Lake Bell) are back for the fifth installment of the adult animated series, which finds the duo in Metropolis, the home of all things Superman, Lois Lane and the Daily Planet. As they discover something sinister is at play, their threats include Lex Luthor and his sister, Lena Luthor, plus fan-favorite Brainiac, per the official logline. In addition to Cuoco and Bell, the voice cast includes James Adomian, Diedrich Bader, Ron Funches, Stephen Fry, Natalie Morales, JB Smoove, Alan Tudyk and Aisha Tyler. — LS

“The White Lotus” Season 3 – Feb. 16

A promo still from “The White Lotus” Season 3. (HBO)

Mike White’s beloved anthology series is finally back with a new mysterious season, this time set in the luxury hotel chain’s majestic Thailand. While details on the plot are being kept under wraps, White previously teased Season 3 would be a “satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality.” Fans can also expect to see a familiar face in Natasha Rothwell, who reprises her role as Belinda from Season 1. The all-star also includes Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Francesca Corney, Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravičius, Christian Friedel, Walton Goggins, Dom Hetrakul, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Morgana O’Reilly, Lek Patravadi, Shalini Peiris, Parker Posey, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong and Aimee Lou Wood. —LS

“The Last of Us” Season 2 – Spring 2025

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie in “The Last of Us” (Credit: HBO)

HBO’s acclaimed zombie drama returns for a second season after cleaning up last awards season, including 8 Emmys and a surprise SAG win for Pedro Pascal. From “Chernobyl” series creator Craig Mazin, “The Last of Us” brought a prestige TV slant to the zombie apocalypse with its lovely, mournful first season, adapted from the mega-hit Naughty Dog game. Fans of the gaming franchise know that Season 2 probably isn’t going to be what people expect, but you can bet it’s going to be another batch of episodes all about the complexity of grief, love and family in impossible circumstances – with some of the most tense horror action on TV. It’s also got some exciting newcomers, including Kaitlyn Dever as Abby (one of the playable characters in the second game), Young Mazino as Jesse, Isabela Merced as Dina and Catherine O’Hara in an unknown guest role. — Haleigh Foutch

“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” – Late 2025

Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

While “House of the Dragons” fans likely have to wait another year before the Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke-led series returns, HBO is tiding us over with another “Games of Thrones” spinoff series. Based on a series of novellas written by George R.R. Martin and set around 90 years before the events of “A Song of Ice and Fire,” “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” will follow Ser Duncan the Tall, a young, naïve but courageous knight, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Martin previously shared that the series would be shorter — first season will consist of six episodes — and will have a “much different tone” than its predecessors. “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” is eyeing a late 2025 launch, according to WBD exec JB Perrette. —LS

“The Righteous Gemstones” Season 4

Danny McBride’s religious-focused comedy is back for another season of antics centered around the Gemstones, a dysfunctional family of televangelists who run a megachurch in the Carolinas. After the first two seasons saw Jesse (Danny McBride), Judy (Edi Patterson) and Kelvin (Adam DeVine) untangling their various crimes and misdeeds in the hopes of taking over their father Eli’s (John Goodman) empire, Season 3 opened up a new door of trouble as the three children finally get their wish. The series also stars Walton Goggins, Cassidy Freeman, Tim Baltz and Tony Cavalero. — LS

“And Just Like That …” Season 3

Carrie (Sara Jessica Parker) and Aidan (John Corbett) in “And Just Like That” (Credit: Max)

Grab your cosmopolitans and buckle up, because Max’s “Sex and the City” spinoff series is almost back for more chaos. The Season 2 finale of “And Just Like That…” felt like the conclusion to many of the storylines we had been following with Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and her group of friends old and new, so it won’t be surprising when Season 3 feels like a brand new chapter when it returns after a long hiatus. Leaked photos of the show’s production in NYC teased big outfits, and Carrie and Aidan (John Corbett) working on the new chapter of their romantic relationship. And Parker herself teased in a recent interview the show will get even bigger in 2025, with new love interests, adventures and plenty of shenanigans for Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and the rest of the friend group to deal with. — JAB

“Celtics City”

HBO’s latest sports documentary series will focus on the Boston Celtics, a team that has been crowned NBA champions 18 times. Featuring over 80 interviews of team legends, including Larry Bird and Jaylen Brown, “Celtics City” will center on the team’s history and cultural impact. The series hails from HBO Sports Documentaries and “30 for 30” co-creators Bill Simmons and Connor Schell. — LS

“The Gilded Age” Season 3

In the battle of old money vs. new, there’s always more tea to be spilled. Season 2 of “The Gilded Age” became a bona fide hit after the show moved into the HBO Sunday lineup, following as Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon) worked to rise among the social ranks of New York City high society in the 1880s, despite the best efforts of Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) and her old money cohorts. Like Julian Fellowes’ prior hit series “Downton Abbey,” this HBO series thrives in showing the machinations of society in its time period, while also touching on social issues like the growing labor movement and African American rights. Season 3 will add even more star power to the proceedings, with Merrit Wever, Bill Camp and Andrea Martin among the additions to the cast. We can’t wait to see where the show goes next. — JAB

“Duster”

J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan’s crime series stars Rachel Hilson (“The Good Wife” and “This is Us”) as Nina, the first Black female FBI agent, who teams up with her gutsy getaway driver Jim (Josh Holloway) to take down a growing crime syndicate. The series, which is produced by Warner Bros. Television, is promised to bring “propulsive storytelling, fantastic characters, and some truly bad-ass car chases,” according to Max’s head of original content Sarah Aubrey. — LS

“Hacks” Season 4

Ava (Hannah Einbinder) and Deborah (Jean Smart) in “Hacks” Season 3 (Photo Credit: Max)

Fresh off of its win for best comedy series at the Emmys, “Hacks” Season 4 will return with a new dynamic between Jean Smart’s Deborah Vance and Hannah Einbinder’s Ava after the Season 3 finale saw Ava claim the role of head writer for Deborah’s new late night gig by blackmailing Deborah. Season 4 will pick up “20 minutes or so after where we left off,” cocreator Lucia Aniello told press following the HBO comedy’s Emmys win, adding “the tension is still high, and there’s still a lot of fallout to explore.” And of course, we’re looking forward to seeing how our other favorites are doing, including Jimmy (Paul W. Downs), DJ Vance (Kaitlin Olson) Marcus (Carl Clemons-Hopkins) and Kayla (Meg Stalter). — LS

“The Rehearsal” Season 2

Courtesy of HBO

In a surprise to many, Nathan Fielder will return for a second installment of “The Rehearsal,” his comedy docuseries that first debuted in July 2022. Offering people the opportunity to rehearse big moments in their lives, Season 1 saw Fielder orchestrate rehearsals for confrontations and important conversations from by re-creating spaces from trivia at a local bar to a Raising Cane’s. Fielder upped the ante by arranging for a rehearsal for parenthood, which, after his subject left the experience, became his own experience, swapping out child actors in progressing age order to simulate years in just weeks. With Season 2 details being kept under wraps, we can only imagine what unsettling concepts Fielder will explore. — LS

“Pee-Wee as Himself”

The HBO Original two-part documentary will chronicle the life of Paul Reubens and his alter-ego Pee-wee Herman, featuring in-depth interviews with Reubens prior to his death in July 2023 about his creative influences and personal struggles. The documentary, which is directed by Matt Wolf and produced by Emma Tillinger Koskoff, will make its world premiere at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival. — LS

“Task”

“Mare of Easttown” creator Brad Ingelsby is back with another crime drama set in the Philadelphia suburbs, this time centering on an FBI agent named Tom (Mark Ruffalo) who heads a Task Force to put an end to a string of drug-house robberies led by an unsuspecting family man (Tom Pelphrey), per the official longline. Pelphrey stars opposite Ruffalo’s Tom as Robbie, a sanitation worker and dreamer who has been knocked around by life, but has always gotten back up again. “Task” also stars Emilia Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Raúl Castillo, Jamie McShane, Sam Keeley, Fabien Frankel, Alison Oliver, Martha Plimpton and Mireille Enos, among others. — LS

“The Chair Company”

What is “The Chair Company” about? Who knows! The synopsis promises only: “After an embarrassing incident at work, a man (Robinson) finds himself investigating a far-reaching conspiracy.” The teaser footage is a mere five seconds and two shots. All we really know is that HBO is making a Tim Robinson comedy,, and that on its own is worth getting excited for. — HF

“Peacemaker” Season 2

From the opening credits of Season 1, it became clear that once again, James Gunn had delivered something special again, in his signature silly way. But that silliness is usually matched by a very heartfelt undercurrent, and “Peacemaker” was no different, turning John Cena’s brash, brutal hyper-patriot into a shockingly endearing human capable of depth and evolution. Freddie Stroma’s Adrian Chase was an even bigger surprise. They’re both back for Season 2, which filmed for a whopping 10 months, promising pretty massive scope for the second season. Season 2 will also introduce Frank Grillo’s Rick Flag Sr. to the live-action DC Universe after he made his debut in Gunn’s animated series “Creature Commandos.” — HF

“It: Welcome to Derry”

The highly anticipated “It” prequel series will debut in 2025, two years after “Welcome to Derry” was granted a series order in February 2023. Bill Skarsgård will reprise his starring role as Pennywise from “It” and “It Chapter Two” in the new series, which is set in the world of Stephen King’s “It” universe and will be further expanded by “It” director Andy Muschietti, who developed and executive produced the series alongside Barbara Muschietti. Additional cast members include Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, James Remar and Chris Chalk. — LS

“Untitled Rachel Sennott”

After writing “Bottoms” alongside Emma Seligman and serving as an EP on “Bottoms” and “Shiva Baby,” Rachel Sennott will play double duty for her upcoming HBO comedy series, which she is set to star in, write and executive produce. The untitled series follows codependent friend group that reunites, navigating how the time apart, ambition, and new relationships have changed them, per the official longline. In addition to Sennott, the show stars Odessa A’zion (“Sitting in Bars with Cake,” “Grand Army”), Jordan Firstman (“Rotting in the Sun,” “Dave”), Miles Robbins (“Blockers,” “Old Dads”) and True Whitaker (“Godfather of Harlem”). — LS