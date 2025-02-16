‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Release Guide: When Are New Episodes Out?

“The White Lotus” Season 3 premieres this week.

The addictive HBO original series about narcissistic tourists causing murder and mayhem on vacation is back with its first episodes in over two years. Featuring an (almost) entirely new cast of characters and a new, ridiculously luxurious hotel for viewers to fantasize about visiting and its wealthy guests to take for granted, “The White Lotus” Season 3 seems primed to give viewers even more of the petty drama, murderous mysteries and alluring views they’ve grown to love and expect from the series.

Read on to learn everything you need to know about when and how you can watch “The White Lotus” Season 3.

When does “The White Lotus” Season 3 premiere?

“The White Lotus” Season 3 premieres Sunday, Feb. 16.

How can I watch “The White Lotus” Season 3?

“The White Lotus” Season 3 will be available to watch live on HBO and stream on Max.

What time do episodes air and stream?

New episodes will air on HBO and stream on Max concurrently, dropping at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Sundays.

When do new episodes come out?

There are eight episodes in “The White Lotus” Season 3, which makes it the HBO drama’s longest season to date. Episodes premiere weekly on Sundays on HBO and Max. Here’s the full release schedule for the season:

Episode 1 — Feb. 16

Episode 2 — Feb. 23

Episode 3 — March 2

Episode 4 — March 9

Episode 5 — March 16

Episode 6 — March 23

Episode 7 — March 30

Episode 8 — April 6

What is “The White Lotus” Season 3 about?

“The White Lotus” is an anthology series, which means every season tells a new story and features new characters. Each season is located at a different resort owned by the show’s eponymous, fictional luxury hotel chain and follows an ensemble of tourists as their lives threaten to implode throughout their stay. Every season also ends with at least one murder, which is always teased in its first episode.

“The White Lotus” Season 3 is set at a wellness retreat in Thailand, and focuses on the resort’s employees and three separate groups of mostly American tourists whose shared time there is complicated by their own personal, financial and sexual issues.

Who is in the “White Lotus” Season 3 cast?

In typical “White Lotus” fashion, the show’s Season 3 cast is stacked from top to bottom with recognizable stars. Its latest ensemble includes Walton Goggins (“Fallout”), Carrie Coon (“The Leftovers”), Parker Posey (“Lost in Space”), Michelle Monaghan (“True Detective”), Jason Isaacs (“The Patriot”), Aimee Lou Wood (“Sex Education”), Leslie Bibb (“Juror #2”), Patrick Schwarzenegger (“Gen V”), Sarah Catherine Hook (“Cruel Intentions”), Charlotte Le Bon (“The Walk”) and Blackpink member Lalisa Manobal.

“The White Lotus” Season 1 star Natasha Rothwell is also back this season reprising her role as masseuse and spa manager Belinda Lindsey.

Watch the trailer: