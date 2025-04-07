‘The White Lotus’ Star Aimee Lou Wood Recalls Difficult Days on Set Filming ‘Odd’ and ‘Ominous’ Finale Shooting

Note: This story contains spoilers from “The White Lotus” Season 3, Episode 8.

“The White Lotus” Season 3 finally revealed the shooting sequence that resulted in the deaths of several guests and workers, which star Aimee Lou Wood recalled as “odd” and “ominous” to film.

“It’s weird, because for about two weeks before we shot it, I felt super weird,” Wood said in during a cast Q&A after a finale screening in Los Angeles on Sunday. “It was like this odd, ominous thing that was just hanging over us, and then it was like the hottest day ever, and Walton had to carry me so many times, and it was so hard.”

While Wood admitted the scene, which ultimately sees her character, Chelsea, dying alongside Walton Goggins’ Rick, was hard to watch, she said “there’s a lot in that episode that made me f–king sob a lot,” staring with Saxon’s “sad face.” “It might just make you sit in that really achy place,” Wood said of the finale. “So I feel achy.”

While the Season 3 finale saw the deaths of Chelsea and Rick — along with several guards and Jim Hollinger (Scott Glenn) — one character that got off scot-free was Jon Gries, who reprised his role as Greg, also known as Gary.

As for whether Greg could return to “The White Lotus” again, Gries said he doesn’t think he’ll be returning to the HBO drama series, but admitted he doesn’t know. “All I can say is, every time I leave, I assume it’s over,” Gries said.

After paying off Natasha Rothwell’s Belinda with a grand total of $5 million to keep her silent about murdering Tanya, Greg closes out the Season 3 finale with a optimistic outlook, with a high likelihood Charlotte Le Bon’s Chloe makes his fantasy come true. Despite Chloe growing quite close with Chelsea during their week together, Chloe appears to have moved on from her death by the final moments of the finale.

“She probably she cried really, really hard for maybe five minutes, and then she just decided to numb herself again with sex and chaos and party, because that’s what she does,” Le Bon said. “It would have been extremely painful. But, I mean, that’s what she does with pain. She just numbs it.”

While the fate of Sam Nivola’s Lochlan was hanging in the balance during the finale, the Ratliff family left the resort relatively unharmed. Though, of course, they have a ginormous change awaiting them at home, thanks to the missteps of Jason Isaacs’ Tim, whom Isaacs said “genuinely finds real spiritual enlightenment” by the end of the finale.

“I’m happy he’s content with allowing fate to take him where it goes, and has some new faith in his family that he doubted before, that they will be OK, that they’ll find their way,” Isaacs said, while wearing a Duke t-shirt, adding that the family will now have to get jobs. “They’ll rejoin common humanity … they will live and survive however they’re meant to.”

That might be a harsh realization for Piper (Sarah Catherine Hook), who, after spending the night at the monastery, admits to her parents that maybe she can’t handle a year at the meditation center.

“She’s so earnest, I feel like she put her whole life into it, and then you’re like, ‘Oh, I guess she is her mother’s daughter,’” Hook said. “I think it’s so brilliant, it’s so fun … she’s just a little rich girl. I couldn’t be happier for her and I’m ready for her to be a hoe now.”

“The White Lotus” Season 3 is now streaming on Max.