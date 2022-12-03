Netflix dropped a new “The Witcher: Blood Origin” trailer at CCXP down in Brazil on Saturday, offering a closer look at the four-part prequel event series and revealing that fan-favorite character Jaskier (Joey Batey) from the flagship Netflix series makes an appearance.

Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of “The Witcher,” “Blood Origin” will tell a story lost to time – the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal conjunction of the spheres, when the world of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.

By the looks of this trailer the show is a bit more action/martial arts-heavy than the Henry Cavill-fronted original series, but it also looks to offer up answers to big questions posed in “The Witcher” – namely what in the world are those monoliths and what do they do.

“Blood Origin” pulls from the lore of the original books by author Andrzej Sapkowski to expand the universe ahead of “The Witcher” Season 3, which likely debuts sometime in 2023 and will mark Cavill’s final go-around with the franchise before passing the torch on to Liam Hemsworth in a major piece of recasting that was announced in October.

Watch the new “The Witcher: Blood Origin” trailer in the video above. All four episodes hit Netflix on Dec. 25.

Sophia Brown and Laurence O’Fuarain play Éile and Fjall, two warriors estranged from their opposing clans, Michelle Yeoh takes the role of Scían, a sword master, the last of her tribe, Mirren Mack is Princess Merwyn, Lenny Henry plays Chief Sage Balor, Joey Batey plays Jaskier and Minnie Driver stars as a Seanchaí. Francesca Mills is Meldof, Zach Wyatt and Lizzie Annis are celestial twin sages Syndril and Zacaré. Huw Novelli is Brother Death.

Other supporting cast members include Amy Murray as chief sage Balor’s apprentice Fenrik, Mark Rowley as King Alvitir, Daniel Fathers and Faoileann Cunningham as clan chieftain Osfar and his daughter Ryl. Kim Adis is Merwyn’s handmaid Ket, Nathaniel Curtis portrays Brían, and Dylan Moran is Uthrok One-Nut. Ella Schrey-Yeats portrays the young prophet Ithlinne and her mother Aevenien is played by Claire Cooper.