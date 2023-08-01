You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Subscribe to WrapPRO now.

“The Witcher” Season 3: Volume 2 debuted to the top spot on Netflix’s most-watched TV list.

After the first half of Henry Cavill’s last season as Geralt also premiered at No. 1 on the list in July, the second installment of Season 3 also climbed the list by logging 7.8 million views since its July 27 debut. With its two-part release, “The Witcher” Season 3 has now brought in 47.7 million views since initially premiering on June 29.

Behind “The Witcher” on the list, “Sweet Magnolias” Season 3 took the No. 2 spot with 5.3 million views, while “Too Hot to Handle” Season 5 came in third place with 3.2 million views and “The Lincoln Lawyer” Season 2 took the fourth spot on the list with 3 million views this week. As Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” continued to dazzle at the box office, animated series “Barbie Life in the Dreamhouse” Season 1 made the list in the No. 6 spot.

The head-turning sci-fi comedy “They Cloned Tyrone” then took third place on the English films list with 11.1 millions views, coming behind “Hidden Strike,” which took the No. 1 spot and “Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie,” which took second place on the list with 12.2 million views.

The Ellie Kemper-led rom-com “Happiness for Beginners” debuted in the No. 4 spot with 9.3 million views, while documentaries “Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case” and “Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine” were also new entrants to the list with 7.6 million views and 5.2 million views, respectively.

In terms of non-English films, German thriller “Paradise” debuted to the top spot on the list with 8.1 million views, pushing “Bird Box Barcelona” to second place with 6 million views. Behind “Bird Box Barcelona” came Korean comedy “Dream,” which took third place with 4.8 million views, as well as “The (Almost) Legends” and crime documentary “The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders,” which logged 2.9 million views and 2.1 million views, respectively.

On the non-English TV side of things, Season 4 of Brazilian YA series “Sintonia” debuted to the top spot on the list with 6.4 million views, while “Baki Hanma” Season 2 came in second place with 6 million views. “King the Land” followed in third place with 4 million views as limited series “A Perfect Story” secured the No. 4 spot with 3.2 million views and Season 2 of Korean drama “D.P.” took the fifth spot on the list with 2.8 million views.