Keira Knightley Gets Sucked Into a Nautical Mystery in First Trailer for Netflix’s ‘The Woman in Cabin 10’

Ready to meet “The Woman in Cabin 10?”

The new Netflix thriller, based on the bestselling novel by Ruth Ware and starring Keira Knightley, arrives on the streaming platform on Oct. 10. But thanks to a brand-new trailer, you can dip your toes into the nautical thriller starting now. Watch it below.

Play video

The trailer introduces Knightley’s Laura “Lo” Blacklock, a journalist who is invited on a charity cruise for the rich and famous, who witnesses a woman (the titular woman in cabin 10) falling – or getting thrown overboard. The problem? Nobody on the cruise believes her. Will she uncover the truth? And what will it cost her?

The rest of the “Woman in Cabin 10” cast includes Guy Pearce, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Kaya Scodelario, David Morrissey, Hannah Waddingham and David Ajala.

“The Woman in Cabin 10” was directed by Simon Stone, with a script by Joe Shrapne, Anna Waterhouse and Stone. Stone previously directed the 2021 historical drama “The Dig” for Netflix.

Ware, the author, said in a statement, “At its heart, the film is about a woman who experiences something wrong, reports it truthfully, and isn’t taken seriously because of who she is. Too many people know what that feels like and I think we want vindication for ourselves as much as Lo.”

“The Woman in Cabin 10” arrives on Netflix on Oct. 10.