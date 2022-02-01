Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis has transformed into a legendary military commander in the first look at the upcoming film “The Woman King.” The TriStar Pictures feature hails from director Gina Prince-Bythewood (“The Old Guard,” “Love & Basketball”) and is based on the untold story of The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries.

Davis stars as Nanisca, the general of an all-female military unit who fights enemies who threaten her kingdom. The performer is coming off her first Oscar win for 2020’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” in which she played iconic artist Ma Rainey. In “The Woman King,” Davis plays a historical figure of a very different sort.

The “Widows” actress looks absolutely commanding in the first look images from the film, which also stars Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, John Boyega, Sheila Atim, Adrienne Warren, Jayme Lawson and Hero Fiennes-Tiffin.

Produced by Cathy Schulman, Julius Tennon, Maria Bello and Davis, “The Woman King” will be released exclusively in theaters on Sept. 16.