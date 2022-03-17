The Wrap News Promotes Dan Strauss to Chief Operating Officer

The Wrap News announced today that Dan Strauss has been named Chief Operating Officer. In this new role, Strauss will oversee the business operations of the fast-growing media company, reporting to Chief Executive Officer Sharon Waxman.

Strauss was named Chief Digital Officer in June 2021 and has successfully grown the company’s digital footprint, including site and related traffic, subscription, partnerships and improved customer experience. In addition to overseeing all digital operations of the company, he will oversee finance, human resources, legal, and marketing and events in his expanded role.

TheWrap has seen unprecedented growth since 2020, despite pandemic-related challenges that were experienced by the industry as a whole, doubling advertising revenues in the past year and driving significant traffic growth on the site and related partner sites.

“In less than a year, Dan has brought his much-needed digital experience to TheWrap, driving significant improvements across the company,” said Waxman. “There is more work to do, but giving Dan full authority over the business operations at TheWrap made sense in every way, providing him the license to drive our growth further and faster.”

“I feel excited to be empowered to bring profound change and growth to TheWrap as we enter this new phase,” Strauss added. “There’s so much talent that’s already here, and there’s so much opportunity within our ecosystem and well beyond. This is the time to lean into all of that, together.”

Strauss has held leading roles at top publishers during a career building digital media businesses. Most recently he was the Chief Product Officer at Tribune Publishing and previously was the General Manager for The Hollywood Reporter/Billboard.

TheWrap has also continued to expand its news coverage, with a greater focus on its awards editorial and screening series. WrapPRO, TheWrap’s premium subscription service, has been growing at exponential rates since its launch two and a half years ago. The subscription audience grew 250% in 2021 and is poised to double its subscriber base in 2022.

To that end, TheWrap has also hired entertainment journalism veteran Jethro Nededog as Assistant Managing Editor for WrapPRO and Business News, leading all editorial for the PRO subscription service. Prior to this position, Nededog served at several top entertainment news publications, including as TV Editor at TheWrap, as well as at Entertainment Weekly, The Hollywood Reporter, LATimes.com and Business Insider. He has also written and produced documentary TV for National Geographic, History, Discovery, and E!.

Additionally, TheWrap is delighted to announce the hire of award-winning journalist Joe Bel Bruno as Editor at Large, Business. Bel Bruno will be writing deep analysis and reported insight pieces around the disrupted world of media, entertainment and technology. Bel Bruno most recently served as the Founding Editor of the business news site dot.LA. He was previously the Managing Editor of Variety, and served as Deputy Business Editor and later Deputy Entertainment Editor at the Los Angeles Times. Bel Bruno also ran markets coverage for The Wall Street Journal. Before that he was an award-winning reporter at the Associated Press in New York, and held senior posts in London and New York for Knight Ridder Financial.

TheWrap has also hired Jayson Goldberg as the Director of Brand Partnerships and Sponsorships, reporting to Chief Revenue Officer Lynne Segall. Goldberg will be developing custom sponsorship programs for Wrap events and the suite of products in TheWrap portfolio. Goldberg is a media, advertising and sponsorship sales veteran, including five years as an SVP of Dick Clark Productions and Executive Director for The Billboard Music Awards (Guggenheim Partners), where he was successful in bringing multiple large scale partnerships to their live award show integrated media portfolio, including Kia, Chevrolet, MasterCard and Planet Fitness, among others. Prior, he held positions such as Publisher and Associate Publisher of industry leading titles, including Fast Company, Inc. and Conde Nast’s Architectural Digest.

