Theaters Weren’t Expecting an $8.5 Billion Box Office in 2024 … But Now It’s on the Table | Analysis

The biggest Thanksgiving weekend in box office history has led to the biggest post-Thanksgiving weekend ever, setting up the U.S. box office for a big finish that could lift 2024 totals to $8.5 billion and get it into spitting distance of 2023.

It’s a stunning rebound, considering how miserable grosses were for much of the first half of the year. What was expected to be a year in which the box office recovery would take several steps back has instead turned into a year in which that recovery only hit a minor speed bump.

“Our projection coming into this year was $8 billion — that would have been about a 10% decline from last year,” Daniel Loria, SVP of content strategy and editorial director at Boxoffice, told TheWrap.