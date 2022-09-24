‘They Cloned Tyrone': Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris Have a Soulful Duet With Their Guns in New Trailer (Video)

John Boyega, Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris are teaming up as an unlikely trio that stumbles across a shocking conspiracy in “They Cloned Tyrone,” a genre-jumping sci-fi mystery directed by “Creed II” screenwriter Juel Taylor in his feature debut which got its first trailer as part of Netflix’s Tudum showcase.



Boyega plays Fontaine, a neighborhood drug dealer who somehow survives being shot by his rival without a scratch on him. Alongside Yo-Yo (Parris) and local pimp Slick Charles (Foxx), Fontaine discovers that his neighborhood is being surveilled and experimented on by a mysterious organization that is trying to clone the Black population.

Dark as that subject matter might be — and reminiscent of real-life racist experiments such as the Tuskegee Syphilis Study — the trailer promises plenty of humor including Slick Charles and Yo-Yo having a soulful duet with their guns as microphones before they break into one of the cloning labs. Another clip shows Yo-Yo trying to go undercover, only for someone to immediately recognize her.



“They Cloned Tyrone” also stars Kiefer Sutherland and J. Alphonse Nicholson, with Taylor writing the screenplay alongside Tony Rettenmaier. Taylor, Rettenmaier and Foxx are producers alongside Charles D. King, Stephen Love and Kim Roth.



A release date for “They Cloned Tyrone” has not yet been announced, but you can watch the first trailer in the clip above.