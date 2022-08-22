‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ to Debut on Disney+ Next Month

“Thor: Love and Thunder” is heading to Disney+ Sept. 8.

The movie will hit the streaming service as part of Disney+ Day, a day the streamer is using to celebrate its programming. On Monday, Disney+ announced several additional debuts for Sept. 8, including “Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return,” “Remembering,” “Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances,” “Tierra Incógnita,” the “Frozen” and “Frozen 2” sing-alongs and “Welcome to the Club.”

The new programming will join the previously announced premiere of “Pinocchi,” a new episode of “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” “Cars on the Road,” “Growing Up” and ““Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory,

There will also be special screenings, of what, we don’t yet know, at select AMC Theatres between Sept. 8-19.

Here are the details about the special programming coming Sept. 8:

“Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder”

“Settle in with the likes of Taika Waititi, Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, and Tessa Thompson, as they divulge the secrets behind the creation of Thor: Love and Thunder. Through in-depth interviews with cast and crew, along with raw, unseen footage from the set and beyond, ‘Assembled’ pulls back the curtain on the God of Thunder’s fourth feature film,” per the streamer

“Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return”

“With never-before-seen, behind-the-scenes footage, colorful personal stories and meaningful moments, ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return’ showcases the making of Lucasfilm’s original limited series for Disney+, “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” an epic story that begins 10 years after the dramatic events of ‘Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith,’” per Disney+. “This insightful documentary from Lucasfilm and Supper Club explores the return of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker to the screen—and Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen to their respective classic roles. Director Deborah Chow, cast and crew reflect on their journey to tell a new story with iconic Star Wars characters Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader and Princess Leia, while introducing new heroes and villains into the saga along the way. Complete with visits to the creature shop, props department and more, ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return’ features the side of filmmaking that makes Star Wars so unique—the respect and passion for the generation-spanning legacy and the beloved characters.”

“Frozen” and “Frozen 2” Sing-Alongs

“Disney+ will release new sing-along versions of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ ‘Frozen’ and ‘Frozen 2.’ As subscribers watch the Sing-Along version of these films, they will be able to fully immerse themselves in the music with on-screen lyrics,” per Disney+.

“Remembering”

“Where do ideas come from? And where do they go when they’re forgotten? These central questions are brought to life in ‘Remembering,’ an original short film by Emmy winning director Elijah Allan-Blitz,” per Disney+. “The story follows a writer (played by Academy Award winner Brie Larson) who loses a very important idea when her phone rings. Personified as golden light, this lost idea is found by the writer’s inner child, who takes us on a journey through The World of Imagination. It is easy to lose touch with this world, but each of us can be inspired by it — if we just remember. With a first of its kind companion Augmented Reality app, where the AR experience is triggered by the film’s moving image, select Disney+ subscribers in the U.S. can interact with the story by scanning the TV to extend The World of Imagination, into their living room.”

“Welcome to the Club” (a new short from The Simpsons)

“Heart set on becoming a princess, Lisa Simpson is surprised to learn being bad might be more fun,” a logline from the streamer reads.

“Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances”

“‘Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances” is a look back on the 20 most memorable dances of thirty seasons of Dancing with the Stars’ chosen by the Pro-Dancers. Hosted by Derek Hough, Kym Johnson, Cheryl Burke, and Brandon Armstrong, we’ll see them countdown to their most unforgettable performance – highlighting everything from the best Mirrorball-winning performances over the years, to iconic opening numbers, Emmy-winning dances, and unforgettable celebrity mishaps. It all leads up to season 31 premiering live only on Disney+,” per Disney+”

“Tierra Incógnita” (Original Series Produced in Latin America)

“‘Tierra Incógnita’ follows Eric Dalaras (Pedro Maurizi), a teenager who discovers a hair-raising world while searching for the truth behind the mysterious disappearance of his parents eight years before. Raised by his maternal grandparents along with his sister Uma (Mora Fisz), Eric decides to run away from home and go back to his childhood town, Cabo Qwert, to find answers where his parents were last seen: the Tierra Incógnita horror theme park. Together with his friends, his sister and his aunt, Eric must overcome his fears in order to find answers and solve the mystery in a dark and unfamiliar world,” per Disney+.