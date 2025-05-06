‘Thunderbolts*’ Star Sebastian Stan Wanted to Cut the Film’s Funniest Bucky Joke

Marvel’s “Thunderbolts*” pokes fun at all of its unlikely heroes, including Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan). While Stan, who has been a member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2011’s “Captain America: The First Avenger,” is no stranger to the franchise’s sense of humor, he revealed in a new interview that he originally asked for Bucky’s funniest moment in the film to be cut.

The scene in question sees Bucky, still struggling to adapt to his new congressman lifestyle, accidentally spill on his shirt and vibranium arm while eating a chili dog in his kitchen. Next time viewers see him, he’s wearing just a tank top and pulling his freshly washed metallic arm out of his dishwasher. The scene quickly became a fan-favorite when it was first shown to those in attendance at the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con, and the love for it has not diminished since then.

Stan, however, was not nearly as quick to fall in love with the scene. He even tried talking “Thunderbolts*” director Jake Schreier into cutting it altogether. “I immediately said to Jake, ‘I don’t understand why this is funny. You do not need this. This is silly,’” Stan t0ld Entertainment Weekly. “Jake was like, ‘But maybe you could be eating something and then it can just go everywhere.’ And I go, ‘Really? That’s what’s going to [happen]?’”

Worry not, Marvel fans. Now that he has seen the finished version of “Thunderbolts*,” Stan says he understands why Bucky’s unorthodox clean-up routine works onscreen. “I get it now,” he said. “It is funny, I have to admit.”

Bucky’s chili dog mishap is far from the only moment in “Thunderbolts*” that has had fans talking since it was released on Friday. The crossover film has received attention online for its handling of its comic book villain, Sentry/The Void (Lewis Pullman), as well as its final post-credits scene, which was reportedly filmed by “Avengers: Doomsday” directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

There is, of course, also the movie’s last-minute title change, which Marvel has publicly spoiled by updating and altering multiple “Thunderbolts*” billboards and posters. The film’s title change, along with its closing moments, have left viewers with plenty of questions about its characters’ futures.

Fortunately, practically every main cast member of “Thunderbolts*,” including Stan, is expected to return in “Avengers: Doomsday,” which will hit theaters on May 1, 2026. Fans will not have to wait long to learn more about Bucky and his new teammates’ roles in the MCU’s coming, multi-versal story.