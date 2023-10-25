Indian tentpoles like “RRR,” “Jawan” and “Pathaan” routinely get Imax releases in India, but not at the expense of Hollywood blockbusters. But when action star Salman Khan’s “Tiger 3” opens the weekend of Nov. 12 it will do just that. That means that Hollywood’s mid-November juggernauts “The Marvels” (opening Nov. 10) and “The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snake” (opening Nov. 17) will not have those premium auditoriums.

Instead, all 23 Imax theaters in India will be taken by “Tiger 3,” a Hindi-language action thriller starring Khan, who plays an Indian spy fighting a group of terrorists to clear his name.