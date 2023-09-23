India pulled another big win at the global box office. Shah Rukh Khan’s action-filled political melodrama “Jawan” has zoomed past $113 million worldwide in just over two weeks. With $112 million thus far, it now seems sure to pass the $130 million total of SKR’s “Pathan” to become the highest Bollywood earner ever. It may end up as the fourth-biggest Indian earner worldwide, behind only “RRR,” “KGF 2” and “Baahubali: The Conclusion.”

That makes two-for-two for Shah Rukh Khan, with a third film, “Dunki,” from “3 Idiots” director Raju Hirani arriving in December. SRK might release three movies in one year that end up becoming the first, second and third-biggest Bollywood films ever.