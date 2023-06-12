Don Lee in 'The Roundup: No Way Out'

Don Lee in 'The Roundup: No Way Out'

The Korean Box Office Needed a Hit and Don Lee Delivered With ‘The Roundup’ | Charts

by | June 12, 2023 @ 1:40 PM

The buzzy breakout action sequel earned $60 million in just under two weeks, giving the market the local fare audiences have been craving

South Korea’s box office proved remarkably resilient during the pandemic. Theaters never really closed. But the market has needed a big local blockbuster, and “Train to Busan” star Don Lee provided it with his return as a cranky detective kicking righteous ass in the critically acclaimed “The Roundup: No Way Out.”

With a massive $60.35 million in just over two weeks, the action sequel was what South Korean theaters needed after a slow start to 2023 mostly dominated by Hollywood films like “Avatar: The Way of Water” and Japanese releases like “The First Slam Dunk.”

Become a member to read more.

Scott Mendelson

Before joining The Wrap, Scott Mendelson got his industry start in 2008 with a self-piloted film blog titled "Mendelson's Memos." In 2013, he was recruited to write for Forbes.com where he wrote almost exclusively for nearly a decade. In that time he published copious in-depth analytical and editorialized entertainment industry articles specializing in (but not exclusively focused upon) theatrical box office. A well-known industry pundit, Mendelson has appeared on numerous podcasts and been featured as a talking head on NPR, CNN, Fox and BBC.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
transformers-spider-verse

‘Spider-Verse’ and ‘Transformers 6’ Are Giving Theaters the Box Office Consistency They Need
AFC Richmond players bid farewell to their coach in the "Ted Lasso" series finale.

‘Ted Lasso’ Scores One Last Streaming Goal for Apple TV+ | Charts
The Idol (Photo Credit: HBO)

HBO’s ‘The Idol’ Episode 2 Down 12.4% From Debut

Tony Awards Hit Highest Viewership Since 2019, Up 2% From Last Year
directors-guild-dga-amptp

2 Words in the New DGA Contract Have Some Members Worried About AI
streamer-piracy

Studios Say They Hate Piracy – but It Offers a Treasure Trove of Data | Charts
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Edges ‘Spider-Verse’ at Box Office With $60.5 Million Opening
transformers-spider-verse

‘Transformers 6,’ ‘Spider-Verse’ in Tight Race for No. 1 at Box Office